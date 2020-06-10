Clear Lake school board OKs 5% superintendent raise

The Clear Lake Community School District superintendent has earned a raise.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved a 5%, or $9,559, increase for Doug Gee Tuesday evening after a closed session evaluating his performance.
Gee, who has been at the district’s helm for four years, will make about $191,195 in 2020-2021. His total wages and benefit package will be $208,974.
The school board also voted to contribute $10,000 for each year of continuous service to Gee’s 403b after 10 years with the district as a "retention incentive."
“We have the best one and we want to keep him,” said Tony Brownlee, school board member.
Gee is among the highest paid superintendents in North Iowa and the North Central Conference based on 2019-2020 data from the Iowa Department of Education.
At that time, the Clear Lake superintendent's salary was $198,255 compared to $182,165 for Hampton-Dumont, $173,275 for Humboldt, $172,944 for Webster City-Stratford, $168,450 for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, $152,380 for Algona and $150,000 for Iowa Falls-Alden.
In 2019-2020, the Charles City superintendent made $153,882, the Forest City superintendent earned $173,630, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura superintendent made $175,000, and the Mason City superintendent earned $188,900.
The average salary for a full-time public schools superintendent in 2019-2020 was $159,386 in Iowa, according to Department of Education data.
Also during the meeting, the school board approved raising the substitute teacher pay for the first time in two years.
In 2020-21, substitute teachers will make $115 per day, long-term substitute teachers will make $140 per day, and substitute paras will make $10 an hour.
Their pay used to be $105 per day, $130 per day and $9.27 an hour, respectively.
Tuesday’s board actions come after it approved raises for teachers, para-educators, support staff, administrators and non-union employees.
In May, the school board unanimously approved the salaries and wages of 19 administrators and non-union employees for 2020-2021.
The total package, including wages and family insurance, equaled a 3.5% increase.
In April, the school board unanimously approved an agreement for 2020-21 with the Clear Lake Education Association.
The total package, including salary and insurance, equaled more than a 4% increase.
In March, the board unanimously approved an agreement with the Teamsters and the Clear Lake Para-Educators.
Under the agreement, the minimum salary for a para-educator is $13 an hour. Current para-educators’ will be bumped up to $13 an hour or 50 cents an hour, whichever is greater.
District support staff, including custodians, food service employees and bus drivers, will receive wage increases between 3% and 5.5%.
The district is able to grant the salary increases in 2020-21 without raising its property tax levy, Gee said earlier this year.
In April, the School Board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2021 budget, including an overall tax rate of $10.39 per $1,000 taxable valuation. The tax rate has remained the same for four straight years.
The raises are effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
