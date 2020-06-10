Clear Lake school board OKs 5% superintendent raise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Clear Lake Community School District superintendent has earned a raise.

The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved a 5%, or $9,559, increase for Doug Gee Tuesday evening after a closed session evaluating his performance.

Gee, who has been at the district’s helm for four years, will make about $191,195 in 2020-2021. His total wages and benefit package will be $208,974.

The school board also voted to contribute $10,000 for each year of continuous service to Gee’s 403b after 10 years with the district as a "retention incentive."

“We have the best one and we want to keep him,” said Tony Brownlee, school board member.

Gee is among the highest paid superintendents in North Iowa and the North Central Conference based on 2019-2020 data from the Iowa Department of Education.

At that time, the Clear Lake superintendent's salary was $198,255 compared to $182,165 for Hampton-Dumont, $173,275 for Humboldt, $172,944 for Webster City-Stratford, $168,450 for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, $152,380 for Algona and $150,000 for Iowa Falls-Alden.