Clear Lake School Board OKs 2021 budget, tax levy

The Clear Lake School Board has kept its promise to district residents.

The district’s 2020-21 overall tax rate will remain at $10.39 per $1,000 taxable valuation for the fourth straight year, despite voters approving an $18 million bond referendum in March for construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.

That comes after the School Board’s meeting Tuesday at the Clear Lake Middle School where it unanimously approved the certified budget estimate for fiscal year 2021 after a public hearing.

There was no written or verbal objection related to the budget during the public hearing.

“That was the big thing to keep it at $10.39,” Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said.

The certified budget includes $46,958,094 in revenues and $42,580,362 in expenditures, which is an increase of $331,280 and $21,150,370, respectively, over last year’s re-estimated budget.

The district is seeing an increase in both in 2021 due to the issuance of general obligation bonds to cover the projects approved in the referendum,