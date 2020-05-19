Clear Lake school board looks to adopt a lion (logo)

“My belief is we are doing this because the district needs to do it right,” Brownlee said. “We are not doing it to make a decision on the football field, but it sure feels like we’re hustling pretty hard to try to get the football field done.”

Gee said the school board can choose to have the turf field laid without a logo, but if it decides to add one later, it’ll likely cost an additional $10,000. The decision needs to be made before June 1 to have the logo included on the turf.

Perhaps more important than the district’s logo is its color scheme — more specifically the yellow shade, or number — it wants to use throughout the district because its end zones and sidelines are yellow, he said.

Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake High School assistant principal and activities director, said he’s been working with the district’s architect and area businesses to acquire color samples so the school board can make a decision.

He said the district has used an array of yellow shades throughout the years.

If the district decides to change its logo entirely or modify the charging lion, the high school gymnasium and other areas will need to be redone to reflect the change and that is a costly experience, Ludwig said.