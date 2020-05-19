Clear Lake school board looks to adopt a lion (logo)

The charging lion or the sideways lion?
That is one of the questions the Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education is trying to answer.
“It’s not just about football. That’s not why we’re doing this. I also looked at the wellness center and some of the things we’re going to have to do later on and what’s that cost going to be,” Superintendent Doug Gee told the school board at its May 12 meeting. “If we’re going to change it, now would be the time to do it.”
The school board has been discussing the district’s brand, including its logo and color scheme, since residents approved an $18 million bond referendum in March that green-lighted projects at Clear Creek Elementary, Clear Lake High School and the Lions Field Athletic Complex this summer.
Another project included in the referendum is the $10 million health, wellness and recreation center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.
The district, in partnership with Jostens, sent out surveys to parents and staff earlier this year for feedback related to its current branding.
Gee said the survey revealed that people are equally passionate about whether the charging lion or the sideways lion should be the district’s official logo.
That sentiment was echoed in a phone conversation between district administration, school board members, coaches and booster club members last week.
Both logos are used throughout the district in buildings, signage, uniforms and more.
The survey also showed that tradition is important to Clear Lakers, Gee said.
Jostens also created modified logos for the district, but none of the school board members expressed interest in them.
Gee said the district selected Jostens for this phase of the branding process because it was a free service the company provides to school districts that already do business with them.
“I personally like what we already have in place versus any of those new ones,” said Mike Moeller, school board member. “I didn’t like those new ones at all, but that’s me, and I’m indifferent on one of those old ones whether it’s the sideways lion or the charging lion. I like both of those.”
Board President Chryl Bergvig said she liked the charging lion more.
Gee said the district asked Jostens to come back with a modernized charging lion logo, but the company likely won’t be the one to complete the branding process with the district because that’s not its niche.
Jostens is a Minnesota-based company that is primarily known for its production of high school yearbooks and class rings as well as championship rings for professional sports.
School board member Tony Brownlee said the district’s brand should be defined, clearly communicated and consistently used because it’s the “face of the district.”
“We’re doing a lot of change, we’re doing a lot of facilities and we ought to have consistent branding, and that word is really important,” he said. “It’s not just a logo, right? It’s everything. It’s how we write our names. It’s how we describe things. It’s the colors that we need for jerseys and shirts, and it is a logo or multiple logos.”
The discussion about the district’s logo has gained traction in recent weeks because construction at Lions Field began.
Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, was able to start work nearly a month early because of the discontinuation of in-person classes and the cancellation of the spring sports season due to COVID-19.
Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, was awarded the contracts for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance project for $515,230 in March and for the Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements project for $2,443,900 in April.
Part of the $2.4 million Lions Field bid includes a $10,900 alternate to have the district’s logo included on its new turf football field this summer.
“My belief is we are doing this because the district needs to do it right,” Brownlee said. “We are not doing it to make a decision on the football field, but it sure feels like we’re hustling pretty hard to try to get the football field done.”
Gee said the school board can choose to have the turf field laid without a logo, but if it decides to add one later, it’ll likely cost an additional $10,000. The decision needs to be made before June 1 to have the logo included on the turf.
Perhaps more important than the district’s logo is its color scheme — more specifically the yellow shade, or number — it wants to use throughout the district because its end zones and sidelines are yellow, he said.
Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake High School assistant principal and activities director, said he’s been working with the district’s architect and area businesses to acquire color samples so the school board can make a decision.
He said the district has used an array of yellow shades throughout the years.
If the district decides to change its logo entirely or modify the charging lion, the high school gymnasium and other areas will need to be redone to reflect the change and that is a costly experience, Ludwig said.
“It’s not a drop in the bucket. It’s pretty detailed and it takes a lot of time and effort to get it done right,” he said.
Gee said he and Ludwig have put together focus groups comprising students, teachers and community leaders to gather input related to the district’s brand this week.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
