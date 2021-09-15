Clear Lake School Board decides to leave current mask guidelines as-is

Gee added that the Clear Lake Community School District is not doing a dashboard to show case numbers due to current COVID-19 numbers being low.

“If you’re reporting (cases), whether it’s one or two, it’s too easy to identify who those kids are,” said Gee. “I know I’ve had some parents that have been upset that we stopped doing that, but you do infringe on the FERPA violation if you say, ‘Hey, we have one positive case.’”

Gee says the numbers this year are about the same as they were last year when Clear Lake required masks.

Board director Tony Brownlee mentioned that the district was going to measure absenteeism this year and not COVID-19 cases. Gee added the district was not close to 10% absenteeism and was having more students miss school because of strep throat or other sicknesses.

All of the board members voiced that they opposed the idea of returning to masks.

“I’m all for staying the course,” said board vice president Mike Moeller.

“It’s your own decision (to wear a mask). You have a greater risk with driving to school than you do of dying of COVID if you are under age 18, according to the CDC data,” said board director Chad Kuhlers.