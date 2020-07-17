Clear Lake school board bids wellness center

The Clear Lake Community School District is moving forward with its multimillion-dollar wellness center project.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved releasing the project for public bid Tuesday evening after Mark Kroemer and Scott Huffman with Atura Architecture, of Clear Lake, presented updated drawings, cost estimates and timeline for the wellness center.
“It looks good,” Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said. “I’m excited.”
The project, which is being funded by the district and the city of Clear Lake, is the largest component of the $18 million bond referendum residents approved in March.
The vote gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the other projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary and improvements at Lions Field Athletic Complex, both of which started earlier this year.
The wellness center will be an 81,000-square-foot facility featuring men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a kids’ zone, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level in the wellness center includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
Huffman said the second level is primarily for community use, so individuals can use the elevated track and fitness center while students are practicing on the main level.
“It’s designed to allow the most cohesion between the two without blocking each other from using the spaces,” he said.
The project will also be bid with an alternate, an additional 2,100-square-foot multipurpose space that could be used for retractable batting cages.
The school district’s portion of the wellness center project is estimated to cost about $10.5 million, including the wellness center and the wrestling and weight rooms, and the city’s portion of the project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
The city’s scope of work, as outlined by Atura Architecture, includes the elevated track, indoor playground, sauna rooms in the men’s and women’s locker rooms, elevator, fitness center and other components related to the mezzanine level.
The remainder of the project is considered the district’s financial responsibility.
City and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a wellness center on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street, last fall.
In December, the Clear Lake City Council formalized its support for the project by approving a letter of intent with the school district that outlines the parameters for the partnership.
According to the letter of intent, the Clear Lake Community School District will lead the design, construction and financing of the project based on its needs, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations, including staffing, cleaning, general maintenance and routine repairs of the facility.
The city of Clear Lake will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multipurpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities, the letter of intent states.
Gee said it’s his goal to present a 28E agreement between the district and the city to the school board at its August meeting.
The school board approved an architect contract with Atura Architecture for the wellness center in the spring.
Under the contract, Atura proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.
Atura has worked with the school district on other projects, like the preschool, in recent years, and in recent months, it’s team has worked with school officials on visuals and information related to the wellness center prior to the bond referendum.
The wellness center bids will be opened on Aug. 13, and the school board will award the construction contract during a special board meeting on Aug. 18.
Huffman expects the bids for the project to be pretty competitive for the wellness center.
Atura expects the bids for the project to be competitive for the wellness center.
At least seven general contractors have expressed interest in the project prior to advertisement, Kroemer said.
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.