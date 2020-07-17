Clear Lake school board bids wellness center

The wellness center will be an 81,000-square-foot facility featuring men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a kids’ zone, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.

The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.

The second level in the wellness center includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.

Huffman said the second level is primarily for community use, so individuals can use the elevated track and fitness center while students are practicing on the main level.

“It’s designed to allow the most cohesion between the two without blocking each other from using the spaces,” he said.

The project will also be bid with an alternate, an additional 2,100-square-foot multipurpose space that could be used for retractable batting cages.