Clear Lake School Board awards $2.4M bid for Lions Field Complex

School Board members Tony Brownlee, John Brady and Chad Kuhlers voiced their concerns about approving all the alternates, especially the $230,000 baseball turf bid, and running out of money before bidding the health, wellness and recreation center later this year.

“I’d rather prioritize that list now, so that we don’t get to the point where we’re arbitrarily taking something off the list later on,” Brady said. “

Kuhlers and Brownlee agreed.

“If this all comes in fine and you’ve got money and all the other projects come in at an acceptable level, and we’re not over budget after the bonds sell, then we can look at adding it a year from now quite honestly,” Kuhlers said.

Brownlee said the baseball turf field is a “nice-to-have,” but with the uncertainties surrounding the bond market and the wellness center bids, he’d rather wait on it.

Gee said the district can revisit turf at the baseball field next spring after the other projects are awarded.

Dean Snyder’s bid, including the football field logo and the side, totaled $2,443,900, while Peterson’s was $2,686,400 and Henkel’s was $2,721,750.