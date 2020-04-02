Clear Lake School Board awards $2.4M bid for Lions Field Complex

A local contractor has received the bid for the Clear Lake Community School District’s multi-million dollar Lions Field Athletic Complex project.
The Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved Dean Snyder Construction’s $2,443,900 bid for the project Tuesday evening during its special meeting.
Dean Snyder Construction was among three contractors that submitted bids for the Lions Field Athletic Complex project ahead of bid letting on March 26. The others were Henkel Construction of Mason City and Peterson Construction of Webster City.
Dean Snyder had the lowest base bid at $2,425,000, followed by Peterson ($2,657,100) and Henkel ($2,694,000), according to the bid tabulation provided by Atura Architecture.
Bids were also submitted with seven alternates, including baseball field turf, football field logo, track structural top coat and a baseball sidewalk.
The estimated cost of the project was between $3.1 million and $3.2 million, including professional fees and expenses.
Because Dean Snyder’s base bid came in more than $500,000 under the engineer’s estimate, Superintendent Doug Gee asked the board what—if any alternates—it’d like to approve.
School Board members Tony Brownlee, John Brady and Chad Kuhlers voiced their concerns about approving all the alternates, especially the $230,000 baseball turf bid, and running out of money before bidding the health, wellness and recreation center later this year.
“I’d rather prioritize that list now, so that we don’t get to the point where we’re arbitrarily taking something off the list later on,” Brady said. “
Kuhlers and Brownlee agreed.
“If this all comes in fine and you’ve got money and all the other projects come in at an acceptable level, and we’re not over budget after the bonds sell, then we can look at adding it a year from now quite honestly,” Kuhlers said.
Brownlee said the baseball turf field is a “nice-to-have,” but with the uncertainties surrounding the bond market and the wellness center bids, he’d rather wait on it.
Gee said the district can revisit turf at the baseball field next spring after the other projects are awarded.
Dean Snyder’s bid, including the football field logo and the side, totaled $2,443,900, while Peterson’s was $2,686,400 and Henkel’s was $2,721,750.
Gee said it’s the district’s hope to start the Lions Field work in mid-May and have at least the football area completed by the first week in August, weather permitting.
The School Board’s vote Tuesday came nearly a month after district residents passed an $18 million bond referendum.
The passage of the referendum gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
The School Board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of up to $18 million in general obligation school bonds at its special meeting.
The Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance project was awarded to Dean Snyder Construction for $515,230, after it was the district’s lone bidder on the project in March.
It’s the district’s goal to have the health, wellness and recreation center project, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake, out for bid in late summer or early fall, so it can be completed by the fall of 2021.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 5:30 p.m. April 14.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
