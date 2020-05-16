Clear Lake School Board approves greenhouse bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Community School District is moving forward with another project included in the multi-million dollar bond referendum residents passed in March.

The Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved four quotes totaling nearly $109,000 for the district’s new greenhouse Tuesday evening during its meeting. The project was estimated to cost between $75,000 and $80,000.

“It is going to cost more than what I had budgeted, but when Tony and I looked at this we didn’t realize that the electrical and plumbing and the gas was going to be quite as much as it was,” Superintendent Doug Gee said.

The school board approved the $55,726 quote from Atlas Greenhouse of Alapaha, Georgia, to construct a 30-foot by 48-foot galvanized steel-framed greenhouse including irrigation mist, fertilizer injector and controller features.

The quote was one of two the district received. The other was from Rimol Greenhouse Systems LLC of Hooksett, New Hampshire, for $47,671 but didn’t include as many features as the one from Atlas.

The school board also approved the concrete bid from Concrete Complete of Clear Lake for $25,357; the electrical bid from Linahon Electric Inc. of Mason City for $15,800; and the plumbing bid from Secory Plumbing & Heating Inc. of Clear Lake for $11,777.