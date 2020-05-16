Clear Lake School Board approves greenhouse bid

The Clear Lake Community School District is moving forward with another project included in the multi-million dollar bond referendum residents passed in March.
The Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved four quotes totaling nearly $109,000 for the district’s new greenhouse Tuesday evening during its meeting. The project was estimated to cost between $75,000 and $80,000.
“It is going to cost more than what I had budgeted, but when Tony and I looked at this we didn’t realize that the electrical and plumbing and the gas was going to be quite as much as it was,” Superintendent Doug Gee said.
The school board approved the $55,726 quote from Atlas Greenhouse of Alapaha, Georgia, to construct a 30-foot by 48-foot galvanized steel-framed greenhouse including irrigation mist, fertilizer injector and controller features.
The quote was one of two the district received. The other was from Rimol Greenhouse Systems LLC of Hooksett, New Hampshire, for $47,671 but didn’t include as many features as the one from Atlas.
The school board also approved the concrete bid from Concrete Complete of Clear Lake for $25,357; the electrical bid from Linahon Electric Inc. of Mason City for $15,800; and the plumbing bid from Secory Plumbing & Heating Inc. of Clear Lake for $11,777.
“Well, I think with the support of the ag program that we’ve seen … if it’s what it costs, it’s what it costs,” said Tony Brownlee, a school board member.
The greenhouse is among three projects the district is moving forward with this summer from the bond referendum.
The others include security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary and improvements at Lions Field Athletic Complex.
The Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum was approved 1,012 to 464 during a special election on March 3.
The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, was awarded the contracts for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance project for $515,230 in March and for the Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements project for $2,443,900 in April.
Both projects were scheduled to begin in mid- to late-May after the school year and the spring sports season ended, but Gee said work started a month ahead of schedule on the Lions Field Athletic Complex and about three weeks early at Clear Creek Elementary.
The elementary, Lions Field and greenhouse projects are scheduled to be done before the 2020-21 school year.
Gee said although the greenhouse bid came in over the estimate, it should not affect the remaining projects, especially since Lions Field came in quite a bit under budget.
“I am keeping track of all of the expenses to make sure we stay within our budget,” he said.
The big one, the health, wellness and recreation center project, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake, is expected to go out for bid in late summer or early fall, so it can be completed by the fall of 2021.
Here is a fly-through video of the proposed wellness center created by Atura Architecture:
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
WATCH NOW: Star Class 2020
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.