The Clear Lake Community School District has accepted a proposal from the Clear Lake Education Association which, negotiating on behalf of the district’s unionized teachers, secured a freeze of the hiring base wage, and a $750 longevity increase for employees with more than 15 years of experience in the district, among other items.

Clear Lake teacher salaries are competitive at the hiring base, but begin to fall in rank as teachers remain in the district, the association communicated to the board and the public through a fact sheet.

The average Clear Lake teacher salary was $55,520 in 2021-2022 School Year. In comparing that to the state average of $57,424, Clear Lake ranks 96th out of 327 Iowa school districts whose data was available.

The agreement freezes the base wage at $44,681, as well as increasing it by $2250 for full-time-equivalent positions, a 3.99% increase. The longevity increase adds $750 for any employee with 15 or more years of experience in the district.

“Our veteran teachers are the people that are bringing on the new staff, training them and put the time and energy into the programs to be the excellent staff that we are, so we want to show them that” said the association in a statement.

The school board also agreed to a one-time $500 retention payment, to be made in September 2023 to any teacher who signs and returns their individual contract within 7 days of receipt and who returns for the 23-24 school year.

High school instrumental and vocal music directors received a 13% stipend for working under the extracurricular schedule, and the board approved the hiring of an additional 4th grade teacher, and altered the cap for the average class size at Clear Creek Elementary, kindergarten at 20, first and second grades at 22 and third through fifth grades at 25.

The board entered into a closed negotiation session with the association, where they agreed to the association’s proposals.

Other items of note were the approval of the 2023 graduating class, the approval of the fiscal-year 2024 certified budget, and the approval of a student and community food-bank project, in partnership with Food Bank of Iowa.

The board and superintendent were addressed by concerned attendees, teachers and students during the open forum portion of the meeting. Kindergarten paraprofessional Talitha Allen called out the school board for what she says is a lack of trust and transparency, and implored them to be ‘more present:’ “Simply come to school and have lunch with our kids…come to recess, or just have a conversation with a staff member”

According to the Clear Lake Schools website, the meeting originally scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled, and the next scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the superintendent’s office.

