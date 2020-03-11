Clear Lake School Board acts on multiple items related to bond referendum

The Clear Lake Community School District isn’t wasting any time getting started on projects included in the multi-million dollar bond referendum residents passed last week.
The Clear Lake School Board took action on items related to the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance and the health, wellness and recreation center projects Tuesday evening during its meeting.
“A lot of people are excited,” said Tony Brownlee, school board member.
The school board meeting was held a week after the school district’s $18 million bond referendum was approved 1,012 to 464 during a special election on March 3.
The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
The School Board in a 3-0 vote, with John Brady and Chad Kuhlers absent, awarded the contract for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance project to its lone bidder Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, for $515,230, which is about 5.14% more than the engineer’s estimate.
“That will get started as soon as school is out because we want that done before school starts,” superintendent Doug Gee said.
The project includes relocating the front office, renovating the existing administration office, replacing three existing heat pumps and tying in the storm sewer.
With the professional fees and expenses for Artura Architecture, the total project is estimated to cost $566,600, which is 5.1% over the engineer’s estimate.
When Brownlee asked if there was any concern about the entrance bid forecasting others coming in over budget, as well, Gee said he didn’t think so.
“You never know though,” he said. “If they all go over by 5%, then we start getting into a problem I suppose.”
Mark Kroemer, an Atura architect who attended the meeting, said the firm reached out to other general contractors, like Henkel Construction, Jensen Builders, Kingland Construction, Peterson Construction and Sande Construction, for bids, but many didn’t have the staff or the time in their schedules to take on the project.
He anticipates more bidders for the Lions Field Complex improvements because it’s a larger project.
Bids for the Lions Field Complex improvements are due to the district by March 26, and the School Board will award the contract at a special meeting on March 31.
Gee said it’s the district’s hope to start the Lions Field work in mid-May and have at least the football area completed by the first week in August, weather permitting.
The School Board in a 3-0 vote approved an architect contract with Atura Architecture for the health, wellness and recreation center.
Atura Architecture proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.
Atura has worked with the school district on other projects, like the preschool, in recent years, and in recent months, it’s team has worked with school officials on visuals and information related to the health, wellness and recreation center prior to the bond referendum vote.
Gee said the firm is invested in the community.
“I trust what they do. I trust how they do it. I trust when they tell me that this is something that we should do or shouldn’t do,” he said. “They have our best interest in mind.”
School Board President Chryl Bergvig and Brownlee agreed.
“The people that work for them and what they’ve done for us in the past is great,” Bergvig said.
Gee said it’s the district’s goal to have the health, wellness and recreation center project, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake, out for bid in late summer and early fall, so it can be completed by the fall of 2021.
A timeline related to the issuance of the $18 million in general obligation school bonds was also discussed during the school board meeting.
A special meeting will be held March 31 to start the bond issuance process.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.