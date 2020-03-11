Clear Lake School Board acts on multiple items related to bond referendum

Gee said it’s the district’s hope to start the Lions Field work in mid-May and have at least the football area completed by the first week in August, weather permitting.

The School Board in a 3-0 vote approved an architect contract with Atura Architecture for the health, wellness and recreation center.

Atura Architecture proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.

Atura has worked with the school district on other projects, like the preschool, in recent years, and in recent months, it’s team has worked with school officials on visuals and information related to the health, wellness and recreation center prior to the bond referendum vote.

Gee said the firm is invested in the community.

“I trust what they do. I trust how they do it. I trust when they tell me that this is something that we should do or shouldn’t do,” he said. “They have our best interest in mind.”

School Board President Chryl Bergvig and Brownlee agreed.

“The people that work for them and what they’ve done for us in the past is great,” Bergvig said.