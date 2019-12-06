Clear Lake coach Richie Ellis has returned to coaching following an investigation stemming from accusations that he walked into the girls locker room before a varsity volleyball match, in order to talk to the team.
Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee responded to questions on Ellis’ coaching status by stating that the district had decided that Ellis would not coach the rest of the year.
"He hasn’t coached since that happened," Gee said. "That’s kind of where we left it. It was an internal matter. It’s been taken care of.”
But Ellis has apparently been cleared to return to coaching, and is listed as Clear Lake’s 9th grade boys basketball coach for the upcoming season.
You have free articles remaining.
“You asked me if Richie Ellis was coaching volleyball and I said he is not coaching Volleyball, and volleyball is over,” Gee said in an email response to a request for clarification. “Yes, he is coaching 9th grade boys basketball and yes, he is our third grade teacher. “
According to multiple sources that reached out to the Globe Gazette, before the Lions' Oct. 10 match against Iowa Falls-Alden, Ellis entered the girls' locker room despite being told that his players were in the process of changing. According to the sources, Ellis was asked to leave the locker room, but declined to do so until he was finished talking to the team.
The sources did not want to be named for fear of retribution. During the investigation, assistant coach Heather Johnson took over as head coach for the remainder of the season.
Ellis did not immediately return a request for comment.
Grace Zaplatynsky contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.