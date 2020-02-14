Clear Lake's new ag program is booming just six months in

“I am also hoping to get our middle-schoolers more involved in FFA,” she said.

Working with students completely new to the agriculture world has been one of the biggest challenges Russ said, especially since she has been “surrounded by agriculture and FFA since I was born.”

“Trying to teach something that is like second nature to me can be difficult, but it’s incredibly rewarding for them to learn about FFA and show excitement for what they’re doing,” she said.

Sophomore Macee Wilkie, the Clear Lake FFA chapter sentinel, said she joined in August 2019 because she grew up on a small hobby farm, where she “got the feel of what agriculture was,” and she loved that aspect of it.

“The whole world is like agriculture – what you eat, it has to do with ag – and even just leadership involves ag, too,” Wilkie said.

Interacting with students who also love to learn about agriculture is her favorite part of the program, and she’ll definitely stay in the program next year, Wilkie said.

With the launch of the new program, Wilkie said she feels like the students are more united, especially because students can learn about what they love and pursue a career in ag if they want to.