It’s been more than a month since the city of Clear Lake has publicly discussed details related to the hotel, restaurant and conference center development east of Interstate 35.
But that may soon be changing.
City Administrator Scott Flory said Wednesday the City Council could see some form of a developer’s agreement at its next meeting.
“(It’s) highly probable there will be at least a review of a draft development agreement on 10/7,” he said.
In August, the City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision.
The letter of intent, which Flory outlined in July, enables Clear Lake and the developer to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
Since August, the city’s held a consultation meeting with Cerro Gordo County and Clear Lake Schools, hired Northland Securities to provide municipal bond underwriting services, amended its Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and set a public hearing on an urban renewal economic development loan agreement not exceeding $4 million as outlined in the letter of intent.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St. as unanimously set Monday.
The letter also stated a future development agreement would minimally include the constructing, furnishing and equipping of a 70-room mid-scale brand hotel, a 9,000-square-foot conference/meeting/event center that’d accommodate about 600 people, and a 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision in Clear Lake. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs.
The development would be positioned in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Development, comprising 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
Under the future development agreement, Clear Lake would offer the developer a not-to-exceed $4 million economic development loan that’d be forgivable after 10 years once the project is completed.
You have free articles remaining.
The city would pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.
The amended consolidated urban renewal area now includes all properties within the following areas Northwest, Willow Creek, Surf District, Downtown, Northeast, Luker Memorial, Industrial Park, Apple Valley and Industrial Expansion.
The council’s action makes projects within the consolidated urban renewal area, like economic development in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision, eligible for tax increment financing funds, Flory said.
Flory said although a development agreement isn’t in place, the public hearing for the urban renewal economic development loan agreement satisfies the city’s legal requirement to issue debt and allows it to proceed once one is in place.
“I do not anticipate the City issuing any debt for some time yet,” he said. “However, if the market looks like interest rates are ticking up, we may proceed with the actual issuance simply to avoid higher interest costs.”
Flory said the city won't provide any money to the developer until the completion of the project and certification of occupancy is issued by the city.
According to the letter of intent, site plans for the project — estimated to cost more than $14 million — were to be submitted for review and approval to the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission on or before its Sept. 24 meeting, and the project would be completed by Oct. 30, 2020.
But the Planning and Zoning Commission’s review of the site plans likely won’t come until its October meeting, Flory said, adding he doesn’t anticipate the project to be completed before Thanksgiving 2020.
Photos: Plain Ol' Pumpkins pumpkin patch in Clear Lake
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 1
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 2
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 3
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 5
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 6
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 7
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 8
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 9
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 10
Plain Ol' Pumpkins - 11
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.