Clear Lake's first bond info hearing brings opposing opinions

Because of the way the ballot question was written, the wellness center is tied with the other school projects, and it is too late to change it, as the deadline for submitting the questions for the March 3 election was Jan. 17.

“There actually is more than two [school] projects; there’s, like, about eight, and we didn’t want to have eight different questions on the ballot,” Gee said.

Gee said the school district and the City of Clear Lake don’t believe they are going to put some other fitness facilities out of business, but anyone who owns one in Clear Lake can reach out to the district and the City.

“We’re not in business to put somebody else in business because there are other facilities in town,” he said.

There are three fitness centers and a number of health and wellness businesses in Clear Lake, and Case said because Clear Lake is a fairly big city, they don’t have the “small-town business man crank into this.”

“I don’t think that they have given enough consideration to people that are in the health and wellness business because if one of those businesses closes, nobody’s going to care,” Case said.

