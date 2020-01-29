Clear Lake's first bond info hearing brings opposing opinions

The first of three public informational meetings for Clear Lake Community School District's $18 million bond referendum brought opposing viewpoints on the proposed wellness center, though most people in attendance were in favor of the referendum.
In preparation for the March 3 election, in which district residents will vote on the bond referendum, Clear Lake CSD held its first public informational meeting at the Clear Lake Middle School commons Wednesday night.
Superintendent Doug Gee led the hearing, giving those who attended some background on the three main projects the bonds will be used for – a secure entry for the Clear Creek Elementary, updating the Lions Field Complex and the wellness center – the proposed health, fitness and wellness center and all that entails -- and how the bond will affect property taxes.
“We want to be as transparent as we possibly can,” he said. “We serve you.”
After Gee presented all the bond information, the floor was open to questions, and a few people asked about topics like parking and how the ballot question was written.
Clear Lake resident George Case asked if the wellness center project tied with the other school projects, because he supports the other school projects but not the wellness center.
“I plan to vote ‘no’ because of the wellness center for the community because it will have an impact upon several small businesses in the community,” he said.
Because of the way the ballot question was written, the wellness center is tied with the other school projects, and it is too late to change it, as the deadline for submitting the questions for the March 3 election was Jan. 17.
“There actually is more than two [school] projects; there’s, like, about eight, and we didn’t want to have eight different questions on the ballot,” Gee said.
Gee said the school district and the City of Clear Lake don’t believe they are going to put some other fitness facilities out of business, but anyone who owns one in Clear Lake can reach out to the district and the City.
“We’re not in business to put somebody else in business because there are other facilities in town,” he said.
There are three fitness centers and a number of health and wellness businesses in Clear Lake, and Case said because Clear Lake is a fairly big city, they don’t have the “small-town business man crank into this.”
“I don’t think that they have given enough consideration to people that are in the health and wellness business because if one of those businesses closes, nobody’s going to care,” Case said.
Linda Muth, another Clear Lake resident, said she needs the walking track because there is no other fitness center that will let her walk on a treadmill or a track without having to pay for a full membership.
“All I want to do is walk,” she said. “All I want to do is walk on a treadmill two hours a day. Well, you have to buy a membership. I don’t want a membership. I don’t want to pump iron. I only want to walk.”
Clear Lake also receives 350,000 tourists per year, and Muth said that’s reason enough for the community to have a wellness center for tourists who come.
“We just need this,” she said. “We’re one of the up-and-coming communities in the nation.”
Gee said the city and the district will have to look at membership fees if the bond passes, and if the bond passes then when the center is built, to pay for staffing and maintenance of the building and equipment.
Muth also said she was excited for the secure entry at Clear Creek Elementary because she had an issue with someone threatening her a few years ago when she was teaching.
“We need that for the safety of the kids,” she said. “It’s so important, so we have to get this passed.”
All the projects and improvements surrounding the high school will also include two parking lot additions totaling 140 new parking spaces, and Clear Lake High School activities director Dale Ludwig said having the additional parking spaces will be great for the school because current parking is inadequate.
“I’ve had people from other communities say we have the beautiful facilities but the parking stinks,” he said.
When the high school hosts events like tournaments and graduations, people who come need a place to park and with the current amount of parking spaces available, many are parking on the grass, snow bank or the street, Ludwig said.
“I want to save that green space out there, and I like the circle drive, but I was convinced earlier this fall that maybe if we just saved some of the green space and we created more parking spaces, we can hold events better, we have a better parking situation,” he said.
Ludwig said he was in favor of the wellness center, too, because when he was coaching middle school basketball in the morning, he would find about five people walking around at 6 a.m. waiting to exercise in the school.
“Wouldn’t it be a lot more fun and entertaining to do it in a wellness center than having to wait for the school to open and give you access?” he said.
More information can be found at the bond referendum site the school district created, https://sites.google.com/view/bondreferendum.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.