Ambulance services will now be closer to the people who need them in Cerro Gordo County.
At least that’s the hope of the 28E agreement the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved Monday to continue providing paramedic-level ambulance response and transport services in unincorporated portions of the county.
“It basically puts ambulances closer to people and avoids situations where you might have Mason City going on a call and bypassing right through areas Clear Lake is able to respond to much, much quicker,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
Under the cities’ previous agreements, some coverage areas for Clear Lake and Mason City emergency services would overlap throughout Cerro Gordo County, which meant, in certain cases, Mason City might respond to an area that Clear Lake was much closer to.
The cities’ previous agreements with the county expired in June 2017, but due to personnel changes in Mason City and Cerro Gordo County, they were unable to be readdressed until now.
“I’ve met frequently with the new fire chief in Mason City and this was one of the topics at our first discussion was to restructure the service area for both our departments to provide faster service for a transport,” said Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers.
Per the terms of the agreement, Clear Lake’s ambulance service area will expand 95 square miles to include the following section: The corner of Apple Avenue and 310th Street, going east Killdeer Avenue, going south to 220th Street, going west to Grouse Avenue, going south to 190th Street, going west to Dogwood Avenue, then south to 160th Street, going west to Apple Avenue, going north to 310th Street.
Meyers said the area comprises the city of Clear Lake, as well as Clear Lake’s and Ventura’s rural fire districts, including Ventura Heights and rural households.
“It was a good trade-off,” he said.
Meyers believes the city’s volunteer fire department will be able to accommodate the expanded coverage area—about 10 calls per year—without hiring more personnel and without hindering services to Clear Lake residents.
Under the agreement, Clear Lake will continue to bill its patients directly for services.
