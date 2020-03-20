Clear Lake reviews $250K alley-resurfacing project for 2020

The city of Clear Lake has scaled back its alley resurfacing project to accommodate its $250,000 budget.
Jason Petersburg, an engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, reviewed the project’s scope and preliminary plans with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening.
The scope was reduced after Petersburg presented a report that identified nearly $800,000 in alley paving projects in January, and the city council asked him, and staff, to fine-tune the recommendation.
“I think it’s a good group of alleys to get done,” Clear Lake Public Works Director Joe Weigel said.
The proposed project includes the spot repairs, grading and shaping of granular alleys and a two-inch hot mix asphalt overlay of about 16 alley segments west of South Eighth Street between First Avenue South and 12th Avenue South and west of Main Avenue.
Seven of the segments require complete topographic design surveys, which are scheduled to be done this week, Petersburg said.
If they find any of the segments require underground utility improvements, they will recommend pushing it back to a later date — and including it in a larger project, he said.
“For the scope of this project, it would be put off is my understanding, and we’d find another candidate that would be an easy two-inch overlay,” Petersburg said.
The Clear Lake City Council approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm in June 2019 to prepare an inventory of existing city alleys and evaluate them for potential inclusion in a future comprehensive city alley-resurfacing project.
The alley-resurfacing project will be combined with the street resurfacing improvements to Fourth Avenue South between South Shore Drive and South Eighth Street and South Third Street between First Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South.
More than 100 alley segments were visually inspected and evaluated by Petersburg and Weigel last fall for the report.
The purpose of the inspections and evaluations was to identify alleys that could receive a two-inch hot mix asphalt pavement overlay without needing extensive grading, drainage improvements or design to facilitate proper drainage, the report said.
After the inspections and evaluations, the alley segments were divided into six categories: consider abandonment, gravel alley – easy to pave, gravel alley – requires topographic survey and design to facilitate significant drainage improvements, gravel alley – needs topographic survey and design to establish grades for proper drainage, paved alley – fair to good condition, and paved alley – poor condition.
Of those evaluated, 38, or 35%, are in the gravel – easy to pave category, and 37, or 34%, are in the paved alley – fair and good condition category.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the city considers a two-inch overlay maintenance, so the city would pay for the entire alley-resurfacing project without special assessments.
The council didn’t vote on the scope of the alley resurfacing project at its meeting, but it was asked to acknowledge whether city staff and Petersburg were moving in the right direction.
“I know there are a couple alleys on here I would have liked to see included, too, but they’re not and that’s OK,” Councilman Bennett Smith said. “I understand we’ve got to prioritize with the budget we have, but again, I think the exciting thing about the project is we do have some significant needs with our alleys and this comprehensive plan will address that.
“So again, I think it’s a very good project that you guys have put together for us.”
The Clear Lake City Council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6.
At that meeting, the council will set the bid letting and public hearing dates for the alley-resurfacing project for April 30 and May 4, respectively.
The project is scheduled to begin in early May and be completed in late June.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.