Clear Lake reviews $250K alley-resurfacing project for 2020

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the city considers a two-inch overlay maintenance, so the city would pay for the entire alley-resurfacing project without special assessments.

The council didn’t vote on the scope of the alley resurfacing project at its meeting, but it was asked to acknowledge whether city staff and Petersburg were moving in the right direction.

“I know there are a couple alleys on here I would have liked to see included, too, but they’re not and that’s OK,” Councilman Bennett Smith said. “I understand we’ve got to prioritize with the budget we have, but again, I think the exciting thing about the project is we do have some significant needs with our alleys and this comprehensive plan will address that.

“So again, I think it’s a very good project that you guys have put together for us.”

The Clear Lake City Council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

At that meeting, the council will set the bid letting and public hearing dates for the alley-resurfacing project for April 30 and May 4, respectively.

The project is scheduled to begin in early May and be completed in late June.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.