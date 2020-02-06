Clear Lake residents oppose Main Avenue project assessments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This project will also include new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.

The work is a continuation of the improvements done on Main Avenue between South 20th Street and South 24th Street a couple years ago.

More than half of the project’s cost is related to street-related items, according to the draft engineer’s estimate from Veenstra & Kimm.

After the public hearing, which made up most of the nearly two-hour council meeting, council and staff responded to residents’ concerns before the City Council’s unanimous vote to move forward with the project.

Councilman Gary Hugi, who represents the ward where Main Avenue is, empathized with residents.

“The process assessing is the same throughout the whole city and it’s been like that for years,” he said. “To try to change things now would not be fair … We just can’t change the process at this point, now or probably in the future either.

“All of us feel for the assessments, but it is what it is.”

Hugi’s comment was greeted with groans and mumbles from residents in attendance.