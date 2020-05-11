You are the owner of this article.
Clear Lake reschedules high school graduation
Clear Lake reschedules high school graduation

Aerials Clear Lake High School

Clear Lake High School

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

The Clear Lake Community School District’s high school graduation ceremony has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the Clear Lake High School gym, instead of Sunday, May 17. 

The ceremony was rescheduled at the recommendation of Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Education.

The district posted the announcement Monday morning on its website.

Those with questions are encouraged to email Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy at cmurphy@clearlakeschools.org.

