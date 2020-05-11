Clear Lake reschedules high school graduation

The Clear Lake Community School District’s high school graduation ceremony has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the Clear Lake High School gym, instead of Sunday, May 17.
The ceremony was rescheduled at the recommendation of Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Education.
The district posted the announcement Monday morning on its website.
Those with questions are encouraged to email Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy at cmurphy@clearlakeschools.org.
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
WATCH NOW: Star Class 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.