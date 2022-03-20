Clear Lake recruiter fills employment gaps in North Iowa

Since January 2019, Avance USA in Clear Lake has brought in roughly 150 employees between Iowa, Illinois and North Carolina. Among the Iowa spots filled, many are were in North Central Iowa.

Before starting her business, founder and president Jennifer Andrade worked as an economic developer. During her time in this role, she realized the region’s unemployment had hit record lows and that local employers were losing faith in recruitment.

Andrade felt confident in her abilities to market the area to and boost the local workforce, so she founded Avance USA, a full-service domestic recruitment and relocation company.

Avance aims to recruit and retain employees in the area, focusing solely on filling permanent, full-time jobs. Many of the candidates the business works with are from Puerto Rico.

“I knew that there were people there that were looking for opportunities and really the American dream,” said Andrade. ... "Some people don’t believe it exists anymore, but it does for somebody who is willing to take a chance and wants to work hard to build a new life for themselves and their family.”

Andrade is well aware of the cultural differences between Iowa and Puerto Rico, so her company helps clients through the entire employment and relocation process.

In her recruitment presentations, Andrade touts the benefits of North Central Iowa, including “having a great public education, lower cost of living than larger cities, lower crime rates and plenty of job opportunities.”

Avance USA facilitates employers' required screenings and assists with the application and interview process. Most of Andrade’s team is bilingual to facilitate language translation.

Once a job offer is accepted, Avance USA gets started on the relocation process, including finding and assisting with housing, transportation and education.

Andrade said Avance USA works to offer “a new life in 30 days,” which is about how long the relocation period takes after a job acceptance.

“When you can give people a good experience, they come, they like their job, they like their community, they see that they have a better life here than the one they left behind, and they are going to share that,” said Andrade, noting one family referred six new families to the area through Avance USA.

Avance USA is contracted with 12 companies in North Central Iowa to help fill open positions. The business brought in more than 85 people to Iowa in the last 18 months. Andrade noted some of these families have bought homes in the area and further grew their families.

“The community support has really been key in the success of being able to relocate that many people to the area and help them feel welcome,” said Andrade.

