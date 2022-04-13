Clear Lake Public Library hosts its first Seed Library

Gardeners in the Clear Lake area can now "check-out" seeds for their garden.

Clear Lake Public Library began its Seed Library on April 1, and as they said, it's no joke.

This seed library is available to all residents, near or far, library card or not, as long as the seeds are sown in Iowa. Flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetable seeds are all available to the left of the circulation desk.

"As I've visited other public libraries in Iowa for meetings and conferences, I've taken note of how they have seed libraries implemented and used those ideas, as well as online resources, to create something that would work for our community" said Brianna Sholly, youth services librarian and board member of the Central Gardens.

Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Public Library have been collaborating on the idea of a seed library for a few years, and 2022 is the year it all came to fruition. Sholly also noted Leigh Trembath is the person who got inspiration from this project.

This year's starting seeds were donated by Baker Creek Heirloom seeds and Cerro Gordo County Conservation. Clear Lake Public Library hopes that in the future, the seed library will be self-sustainable with the help of educational programs and community donations, which are ongoing.

"We are especially in need of herb seeds. Once we start seed harvesting programs this summer/fall and create a donation form, self-harvested seeds will also be able to be donated" said Sholly.

Patrons are limited to five packets total this year. A booklet next to the seed library shows where the seeds come from. Each donated packet has been distributed into smaller packets, with growing information on the back. Packets are put into three categories, separated by color: herbs, flowers, and fruits and vegetables.

"This collaboration between Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Public Library is hoping to encourage our community to garden, reconnect people to the outdoors, create a community-sustained seed collection, and provide information and education about gardening" Clear Lake Public Library announced in a press release.

The seed library station contains informational pamphlets about planting and harvesting and garden tips from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, as well as Central Gardens of North Iowa summer programs.

The flower portion of the seed library contains prairie plants native to Iowa, as well as a plethora of swamp milkweed, which is the favorite host for monarch butterflies to lay eggs.

"We've been working on the idea for a few years and are happy that it is finally a reality. It seems well received by the community so far!" Sholly remarked. She ended with her favorite quote by Emily Weak:

"Just as traditional libraries enrich a community by providing a way to share books, seed libraries enrich the gardening community by allowing gardeners to share seeds."

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

