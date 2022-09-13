Clear Lake Police Department swears in new officers

Two new Clear Lake Patrol Officers, Ryan Lind and Jettika Kober, were sworn in and administered the Oath of Office by Mayor Nelson P. Crabb at the Clear Lake City Council meeting on September 6.

That brings the count up to four new officers. “The hiring brings the department up to our authorized level of 16 full-time sworn,” said Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth.

Of the four officers, Connor Smith has been certified and is in field training with a Clear Lake Field Training Officer. Ryan Lind graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) on August 19 and is now in field training. Jettika Kober, a previously certified officer, joined the CLPD on August 29 and is currently in field training. Paige Conklin, a CLPD dispatcher became a police officer and is currently at ILEA attending the basic academy.