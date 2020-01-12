Clear Lake plans to invest in second study for hotel, conference center project

“To me, this would be a small step to help the developers get this process underway and I think we’d get a lot of good out of it,” he said, adding a similar study was done prior to the McKesson development.

Second Ward City Councilman Bennett Smith agreed.

“It’s a very good idea,” he said. “I fully support it.”

The proposed study is different from the one Clear Lake did more than a year ago, Flory said.

In November 2018, the city hired Patek Hospitality Consultants Inc. for a not-to-exceed $9,000 to conduct a market feasibility study for a 70-room hotel.

“The work by Patek was germane to whether or not the Clear Lake market could support a new hotel, such as the GrandStay,” he said. “It did not draw any in-depth fiscal conclusions or analysis regarding the broader economic impact to the community of the meeting/event/conference center component.”

The hotel event facilities impact analysis and schematic design review is expected to be completed within 60 days of hiring, the proposal states.

Upon completion of the study, Grey Hospitality will provide the city a written report and personal presentation of its findings.