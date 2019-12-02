The city of Clear Lake is nearing its first official step toward a partnership with the Clear Lake Community School District that could result in a health, wellness and recreation center for its residents.
City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed a draft letter of intent outlining the parameters for such a partnership between the two entities with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening during its meeting.
“A letter of intent is really an expression of good faith to work together with one another toward an end,” he said. “That’s all we’re discussing here.”
The draft letter of intent, which was prepared in collaboration with Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee who was in attendance at the council’s meeting, comes three months after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a health, wellness and recreation center on land south of the Clear Lake High School gym.
Residents have voiced support for the project in an online survey and at three listening posts this fall, but in March, they’ll be asked to take it to the polls.
That comes after the Clear Lake School Board established the language for a March 2020 ballot question last month.
If approved by voters, the school district would be able to contract indebtedness and issue general obligation bonds up to $18 million to secure the elementary school entrance; repair and improve the elementary, middle and high schools and the athletic facility at the Lions Field Complex; as well as construct additions to the middle and high schools, including the health, wellness and recreation center.
The proposed health, wellness and recreation center is estimated to cost about $10.2 million.
According to the draft letter of intent, the Clear Lake Community School District will lead the design, construction and financing of the project, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations.
The city of Clear Lake will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities to be determined after the required notices and public hearings.
The draft letter of intent states the city and the school district may consider a health, wellness and recreation center as well as adult and youth recreation programs related to the center in a formal 28E agreement.
Flory said the council will likely consider a formal letter of intent at its Dec. 16 meeting, which would later be followed by general obligation bond issuance process.
“It’s a plus for this community and we shall see,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb. “We shall see where it moves on down, but it’s an excellent opportunity for the city as a whole to be a part of this wellness center.”
