More than a dozen North Iowa water bodies remain on the state’s impaired waters list.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released its draft 2018 list identifying water impairments on 622 river, lake and wetland segments across the state, including Clear Lake, Winnebago River and Bailey Creek, earlier this month for public comment.
“It’s much, much easier to get on the list than to get off it, but that’s by design,” said Roger Bruner, Iowa DNR supervisor of monitoring and assessment section. “It gives us the assurance that improvements made are there to stay, so to speak.”
The federal Clean Water Act requires states to compile a report for the Environmental Protection Agency every two years.
Of the 1,421 water segments studied, which include portions of rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs and wetlands, 363 fully met the state’s water quality standards, while 523 were identified as waters in need of further investigation and 767 didn’t fully meet the standards needed for their intended use and were impaired.
An impairment means a segment of a water body doesn’t meet established quality standards for their intended use. It doesn’t mean a river or lake is grossly polluted, Bruner said.
He characterized most impairments on the list as “fairly minor” and said people still use impaired rivers and lakes for everyday recreation without impact.
“It’s important to remember the list doesn’t measure magnitude,” Bruner said. “The analogy I used in the conference call is it’s like you going to the doctor and finding out your cholesterol is a little high. It doesn’t mean you’re going to die, but you should keep an eye on it.”
The most common river impairments in Iowa include the presence of bacteria and fish kills, for which the most common cause is animal waste.
Clear Lake was added to the impaired waters list during the 2004 cycle as Category 5 due to E. coli and it was added for blue-green algae during the 2016 cycle, the report shows.
Segments of the Winnebago River, which flows 20.53 miles through several North Central Iowa counties, were added to the list in 2004 as a Category 5 for low fish count and again in 2008 for E. coli.
Some of the other North Iowa water bodies included on the list are the Shell Rock River, Crystal Lake, Cheslea Creek, Cedar River, Beaver Creek and Rice Lake.
All Iowa waters are designated for both aquatic life protection and water contact recreation. Others also may include one or both designations for drinking water and human health protection.
Category 5 water bodies, or impaired waters, require a total maximum daily load, or TMDL. A TMDL is a water quality improvement plan created by the Iowa DNR outlining data and practices that can be used to work toward reducing the impairment.
Jeff Berckes, Iowa DNR water quality improvement plan, or TMDL, program coordinator, said the impaired waters list determines the TMDL group’s workload that’s prioritized based on complexity, cost and social impact.
He said one of the group’s top priorities is a statewide beach water quality improvement plan, which includes data from McIntosh Woods State Park, because of their social impact.
“They’re all important in their own way, but if you have to start focusing in work then relatively speaking, we wanted to start with the lakes,” Berckes said.
The draft 2018 impaired waters list was compiled using 2012-2016 data from fixed station river, lake and beach monitoring; wadeable stream biological monitoring; fish tissue monitoring and wetland/shallow lakes monitoring as well as several other data, like the Iowa DNR’s Fish Kill Database.
“There are challenges, but there’s a lot of money being spent to improve water quality in Iowa,” Bruner said. “The state supports a lot of robust monitoring for water quality and that’s a good thing in my opinion.”
