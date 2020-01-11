Clear Lake OKs new Sea Wall, Main Avenue dock

“We’ve got an opportunity to add on to some of the improvements that we’ve made in the last five, 10 years down there from the seawall improvement projects, the splash pad and now I think aesthetically this dock is going to look fantastic quite simply,” Miller said.

Also at the meeting, the City Council also approved Peterson Construction’s nearly $1.1 million bid for the second phase of the City Beach enhancement project, including construction of a new splash pad, restroom facility and sun shade shelter.

Second Ward Councilman Bennett Smith, who announced his candidacy for the Iowa House of Representatives earlier this week, thanked the council and city staff for their continued efforts to make Clear Lake a better place for its residents, businesses and visitors.

“I think that’s a very important and proactive kind of approach to maintaining your community and sustaining it and having the potential for growth,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see what’s going on with this.”