Clear Lake OKs $1M budget amendment

“So again we’re just preparing for the likelihood that they would be able to start on that and how much work they might be able to get done in the three weeks or so prior to the end of the fiscal year,” Flory said.

He said no decision has been made related to the city’s Fourth of July celebration, but discussions have been had with Wicks in case the crew would be able to begin work on the project prior to its initial July 13 start date.

The $288,000 is an estimate on the amount of work the contractor would be able to complete before June 30, he said.

The City Council approved its first budget amendment for fiscal year 2020 in March in conjunction with its approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget and property tax levy.

The second fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, if approved, will reflect $18.7 million in revenues and $16.3 million in expenditures, but it will not increase property tax levies this fiscal year. The fiscal year ends June 30.

Flory anticipates many other Iowa cities will be acting on budget amendments related to COVID-19 impacts before May 30.