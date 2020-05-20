Clear Lake OKs $1M budget amendment

Without written or verbal objection from the public, the Clear Lake City Council approved a $1 million amendment to its fiscal year 2020 budget.
The council’s decision came after a brief public hearing Monday evening at Clear Lake City Hall.
The amendment, which is the city’s second this fiscal year, is attributed to an increase in expenditures related to COVID-19 economic development initiatives, hotel and conference center incentives and the start of capital projects in 2020 instead of 2021.
Of the $1 million increase in expenditures, more than $110,000 is related to three initiatives the City Council approved in April to help small, independently owned businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the initiatives was the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp’s “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund,” to which the governments of Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County and Mason City contributed.
Thirty-four Clear Lake businesses received a combined $100,000 from the Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund, Chad Schreck, North Iowa Corridor CEO and president said Monday evening.
The city also installed Plexiglass at the front counter in City Hall, estimated to cost about $7,000, in preparation of its reopening to the public earlier this week.
About $356,000 is attributed to a communication system upgrade for the Clear Lake Police Department, a capital project initially scheduled for fiscal year 2021.
“It’s definitely an overdue modernization and upgrade to the dispatch communication system making it more compatible with the other area law enforcement agencies as well as fire and EMS and those kinds of things,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said the department has been working on updating the communication system for about five years, and it’s one of the city’s last to do so.
“We’re excited to get it done,” he said.
The amendment also includes $225,000 in expenditures for the hotel and conference center project proposed in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision located on land east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
In April, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with JSM Investment LLC, a developer interested in building an 85-room Marriott hotel and a roughly 450-person, 6,000-square-foot attached event center in the southwest corner of the subdivision.
According to the memorandum, the city of Clear Lake would provide JSM Investment:
- A not-to-exceed $50,000 of the total $75,000 franchise application fee after it’s approved and after the approval of the project site plan and building permit as well as commencement of construction.
- A $150,000 incentive should construction — at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings — begin no later than June 15.
Those incentives, as well as various legal, administrative and civil engineering fees related to the project, are included in the $225,000 line item for the 2020 budget amendment, Flory said.
A $100,000 increase in capital projects and $188,000 in enterprise funds are attributed to work that may begin early on the multi-million dollar street reconstruction and bike lane extension project on Main Avenue should Fourth of July festivities, including the parade, be changed or canceled due to COVID-19.
The project, which was awarded to Wicks Construction of Decorah for $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements between 14th and 20th streets. It’s part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
“So again we’re just preparing for the likelihood that they would be able to start on that and how much work they might be able to get done in the three weeks or so prior to the end of the fiscal year,” Flory said.
He said no decision has been made related to the city’s Fourth of July celebration, but discussions have been had with Wicks in case the crew would be able to begin work on the project prior to its initial July 13 start date.
The $288,000 is an estimate on the amount of work the contractor would be able to complete before June 30, he said.
The City Council approved its first budget amendment for fiscal year 2020 in March in conjunction with its approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget and property tax levy.
The second fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, if approved, will reflect $18.7 million in revenues and $16.3 million in expenditures, but it will not increase property tax levies this fiscal year. The fiscal year ends June 30.
Flory anticipates many other Iowa cities will be acting on budget amendments related to COVID-19 impacts before May 30.
Mason City Council approved a $6.9 million budget amendment Tuesday evening.
