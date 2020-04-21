Clear Lake nears hotel, event center agreement with new developer

Construction on the project — estimated to cost at least $13 million — would begin by June 15, and it’d be completed by June 30, 2021.

The memorandum also initiates the city’s process to amend its urban renewal plan to better position itself to offer development incentives in the subdivision.

“On the previous project, we had gone through a series of legal proceedings to amend our urban renewal area and then set date for public hearing on the development agreement and some borrowing that we had proposed to do on that project,” Flory said. “We’ll have to repeat pretty much that entire process all over again with this project because the scope of the incentives are different for this project than they were for the other project.”

He estimates that process will take between six and eight weeks.

During that time, JSM Investment will be developing the site plan and securing its banking and investors so it’s ready to begin construction in June, Flory said.

According to the memorandum, the city of Clear Lake would provide the following incentives to JSM Investment to build a hotel and event center: