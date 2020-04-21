Clear Lake nears hotel, event center agreement with new developer

The city of Clear Lake is one step closer to a multi-million dollar hotel and event center development east of Interstate 35 — again.
On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with JSM Investment LLC, a developer interested in building a hotel and event center in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Development Subdivision in Clear Lake.
The memorandum, which Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory outlined at Monday’s council meeting, enables Clear Lake and JSM Investment to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
“This memorandum of understanding outlines really what the development agreement ultimately will contain and allows the comfort and peace of mind for the developer to proceed with banking and investors as well as begin site work, civil site work, that needs to be completed yet,” Flory said.
The memorandum states JSM Investment has proposed to build an approximately 85-room Marriott hotel and a roughly 450-person, 6,000-square-foot attached event/conference/meeting center on the property. It’d employ about 15 full- and part-time personnel within the first year of operation.
Construction on the project — estimated to cost at least $13 million — would begin by June 15, and it’d be completed by June 30, 2021.
The memorandum also initiates the city’s process to amend its urban renewal plan to better position itself to offer development incentives in the subdivision.
“On the previous project, we had gone through a series of legal proceedings to amend our urban renewal area and then set date for public hearing on the development agreement and some borrowing that we had proposed to do on that project,” Flory said. “We’ll have to repeat pretty much that entire process all over again with this project because the scope of the incentives are different for this project than they were for the other project.”
He estimates that process will take between six and eight weeks.
During that time, JSM Investment will be developing the site plan and securing its banking and investors so it’s ready to begin construction in June, Flory said.
According to the memorandum, the city of Clear Lake would provide the following incentives to JSM Investment to build a hotel and event center:
- A not-to-exceed $50,000 of the total $75,000 franchise application fee after it’s approved and after the approval of the project site plan and building permit as well as commencement of construction.
- A $150,000 incentive should construction—at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings—begin no later than June 15, and a $150,000 incentive should the project pass city inspections and have a certificate of occupancy by June 30, 2021.
- A not-to-exceed $1.2 million economic development forgivable loan upon completion of the hotel and conference center project.
Other incentives include property tax rebate payments and waived building permit and city utility connection fees.
The memorandum comes about a month after the City Council approved a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with JSM Investment in March.
The preliminary economic development incentive agreement was needed to give the JSM Investment “and peace of mind” prior to it submitting a $75,000 franchise application to Marriott International.
Flory said the application was reviewed — and approved — by Marriott in early April.
“It is very significant to the city that Marriott has reviewed the franchise application favorably,” he said. “We believe that the lack of a hotel facility and conference/event center of this magnitude has been an impediment to attracting conferences and that this project has the potential for major economic impact for the city.”
JSM Investment, of Johnston, is the second developer to express interest in building a multi-million dollar hotel and conference center development in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Development Subdivision.
The Courtway Park Development Subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land, which is where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
In October, the council approved a development agreement with WillowStream LLC.
According to the development agreement with WillowStream LLC, construction was to begin no later than Nov. 28, 2019, and be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020; however, work didn’t begin on the site as agreed upon.
And after WillowStream LLC’s purchase option lapsed and expired, JSM Investment secured it.
JSM Investment’s purchase option with TDFUEL is contingent on a development agreement with the city of Clear Lake.
Flory said JSM Investment has credibility, experience and bankability.
“I think the economic impacts (of COVID-19) have also been very severe, and I just think it’s important to support and incentivize projects like this Courtway Park Development,” said Councilman Bennett Smith. “I think we’re really fortunate to have it and the opportunity to partner with JSM Investment…is really, I think, a transformational opportunity for us.”
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.
