 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake names new library director
0 comments

Clear Lake names new library director

{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake weblogo

The Clear Lake Public Library announced via press release on Wednesday that it has hired Bryna Walker as the new director for the library.  

Walker comes to Clear Lake after serving as the director of the Washington, Iowa Public Library. 

Bryna Walker

The new director of the Clear Lake Public Library, Bryna Walker. 

“We are very pleased to welcome Bryna to the Clear Lake Public Library and are excited about the vision that she brings to this role”, said Bev Currier, a member of the search committee for the Library Board Trustee, via press release. “The Board of Trustees felt that Bryna possessed the perfect combination of experience, education, and interpersonal skills that will serve the Library and Community of Clear Lake very well.”

Walker will begin her duties as director of the Clear Lake Public Library next month on Tuesday, Sep. 7. She is replacing former director Jill Pannkuk who is retiring next month, and has served in the role since Jan. of 2015

6 months of local news for just $1

Clear Lake's cross country coach Tyler Havens talks about his excitement for the upcoming season, the atypical type of girls team at his disposal and seeing how the Lions stack up against the North Central Conference.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News