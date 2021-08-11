Clear Lake names new library director

The Clear Lake Public Library announced via press release on Wednesday that it has hired Bryna Walker as the new director for the library.

Walker comes to Clear Lake after serving as the director of the Washington, Iowa Public Library.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bryna to the Clear Lake Public Library and are excited about the vision that she brings to this role”, said Bev Currier, a member of the search committee for the Library Board Trustee, via press release. “The Board of Trustees felt that Bryna possessed the perfect combination of experience, education, and interpersonal skills that will serve the Library and Community of Clear Lake very well.”

Walker will begin her duties as director of the Clear Lake Public Library next month on Tuesday, Sep. 7. She is replacing former director Jill Pannkuk who is retiring next month, and has served in the role since Jan. of 2015

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

