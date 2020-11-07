Clear Lake moves forward with Sunset School revitalization plan

Residents near the former Sunset View Preschool property in Clear Lake are concerned about how it will be redeveloped and how it will affect their neighborhood.
Six property owners on Mars Hill Drive, Sunset View Drive and Glen Cove Drive raised concerns about an increase in traffic, decrease future development’s increased traffic, increased parking and increased property values Monday evening during a public hearing at City Hall.
“We love our neighborhood and we love our neighbors,” said LeAnn Murphy, who’s lived across the school property with her husband since 2016. “I think one of our biggest concerns is what’s going to happen … We have a quiet little neighborhood right now.”
The public hearing was held for the proposed Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan.
An urban revitalization area allows the city to provide financial incentives, like tax abatements, to residential and commercial developers to encourage redevelopment and revitalization in a designated area under Iowa code.
“We’re trying to incentivize added housing opportunities,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “I think anyone that has been around our community for any length of time or even new to the community can attest to the fact that housing is certainly a need in the community in a variety of types.”
The city’s proposed urban revitalization area comprises the entire former Sunset View Preschool property at 408 Mars Hill Drive.
The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.
According to the plan, eligible property improvements, including rehabilitation and additions to existing residential and commercial structures as well as new construction that increases assessed property value by at least 10% and $10,000, would be eligible for tax abatements.
The city agreed to support a five-year 80% property tax abatement for the projects in the proposed area.
Although Flory mentioned repeatedly that the city hadn’t received plans for the redevelopment of the property, residents made it clear during the public hearing that they don’t want to see anything that will change the tenure of where they live.
Mars Hill and Sunset View drives are looped communities off North Shore Drive nestled between U.S. Highway 18 and Clear Lake with the shuttered school in the center of them.
Residents were walking their dogs and caring for their lawns in the neighborhood Friday morning.
“My main concern is if you look at this property from a bird’s eye view, you will see that Sunset View Drive is a lazy go-around. Mars Hill Drive, lazy go-around. They’re not through streets, so the amount of traffic that we can absorb is very important along with that would be the parking,” said Bonnie Hall, who resides on Sunset View Drive.
Deb Groath said she’s worried about how a future development will affect the property value of her home on Sunset View Drive.
“I know that’s a selfish attitude to go into this with, but I’m a longtime community member and I love this community and I support pretty much everything it does, but I do think we need some additional information,” she said.
Mike Yore, who lives on Mars Hill Drive, questioned why the Council was acting on the approval of an Urban Revitalization Area plan when it was not clear what the future development of the property would entail.
Marie Mayer, who resides on Glen Cove Drive and owns rental properties in the Sunset View Preschool property neighborhood, said she understands the need for more housing, especially affordable housing, in Clear Lake, but wanted clarification on the process and on what the city’s expectations were for the property.
“I’ve been following this saga for a while and as of now I see nothing concrete about what is planned for there, so that matters to me,” she said.
Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said there has been a “desperate need” for housing within the city and he said that need will likely grow in the years to come as the district attracts more families to the community.
The district’s open enrollment, or the number of children who’ve come from another district to attend Clear Lake schools, grew by 50 students this year, and within the last four years, it’s grown by 110, he said.
Clear Lake’s served enrollment has grown by 81 students within the past two years, and Gee expects that it’d be more if families could find affordable housing in the district.
“That is one of the reasons we sold that property was the hopes that they would build some housing there of some sort that would help us,” he said.
Flory said the approval of the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan doesn’t change the property’s zoning, which is currently public.
A rezoning request would have to be reviewed by the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission and then the City Council would hold a public hearing before a change is made.
He said the urban revitalization plan is the first step toward future redevelopment at the property.
After the public hearing, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution adopting the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Plan and an ordinance designating the area of Clear Lake as the 2020 Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area.
“Clear Lake, like many communities, has a long history of having to repurpose property for new needs as the needs of community change, and I think this is possibly where we might be headed with this,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman.
Mayor Nelson Crabb and council members Bennett Smith and Callanan assured the residents that the council would take their concerns into consideration when — and if — things progress at the old school property.
The council will have its second and third readings of the ordinance at meetings on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, respectively.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
