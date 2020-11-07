Clear Lake moves forward with Sunset School revitalization plan

“My main concern is if you look at this property from a bird’s eye view, you will see that Sunset View Drive is a lazy go-around. Mars Hill Drive, lazy go-around. They’re not through streets, so the amount of traffic that we can absorb is very important along with that would be the parking,” said Bonnie Hall, who resides on Sunset View Drive.

Deb Groath said she’s worried about how a future development will affect the property value of her home on Sunset View Drive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know that’s a selfish attitude to go into this with, but I’m a longtime community member and I love this community and I support pretty much everything it does, but I do think we need some additional information,” she said.

Mike Yore, who lives on Mars Hill Drive, questioned why the Council was acting on the approval of an Urban Revitalization Area plan when it was not clear what the future development of the property would entail.

Marie Mayer, who resides on Glen Cove Drive and owns rental properties in the Sunset View Preschool property neighborhood, said she understands the need for more housing, especially affordable housing, in Clear Lake, but wanted clarification on the process and on what the city’s expectations were for the property.