Clear Lake, Mason City farmers markets return for 2020 season

Power of Produce, or PoP for kids, will return to the North Iowa Farmers Market as a grab-and-go program, which encourages children to learn about fruits and vegetables by offering a two-bite challenge and a $2 voucher.

Other activities and entertainment will be available virtually via the respective farmers markets’ social media pages, Packer said.

“We are adapting as best as we can and playing it by ear like everyone else,” she said.

At the markets, there will be vendors who can provide local, homegrown produce, artisan breads and baked goods, meats and eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, cheese, fresh flower bouquets, bedding plants and seedlings.

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa Executive Director Marie Boyd said there are at least 10 vendors already signed up to start the farmers market season, but she reminded consumers that their crop doesn’t peak until mid- to late summer.

A new option for both markets this year will be the Curbside Market, a pilot program that allows customers to order local farmers market products online and pick them up at the curb.