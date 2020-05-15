Clear Lake, Mason City farmers markets return for 2020 season

‘Tis the season.
Farmers market season, that is.
The farmers markets in Clear Lake and Mason City will open with modifications within the next week after Gov. Kim Reynolds gave them — and others across the state — the green light in late April to operate in a limited capacity this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s more important this year than ever for customers to support (local producers) in this time of unusual circumstances,” said Lisa Packer with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa.
The Clear Lake Farmers Market will open Saturday in the Surf Ballroom & Museum parking lot, 460 N. Shore Drive. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 16 through Oct. 17.
The North Iowa Farmers Market will return Tuesday at the corner of First Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue in downtown Mason City. It will occur from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays from May 19 through Oct. 16.
Under the governor’s state public health emergency proclamation, farmers markets can only offer vendors who sell food and farm products.
The sale of other goods as well as musical performances, children’s activities and other forms of entertainment are prohibited.
Packer said at both markets there will be signs encouraging social distancing guidelines among customers and vendors.
Power of Produce, or PoP for kids, will return to the North Iowa Farmers Market as a grab-and-go program, which encourages children to learn about fruits and vegetables by offering a two-bite challenge and a $2 voucher.
Other activities and entertainment will be available virtually via the respective farmers markets’ social media pages, Packer said.
“We are adapting as best as we can and playing it by ear like everyone else,” she said.
At the markets, there will be vendors who can provide local, homegrown produce, artisan breads and baked goods, meats and eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, cheese, fresh flower bouquets, bedding plants and seedlings.
Healthy Harvest of North Iowa Executive Director Marie Boyd said there are at least 10 vendors already signed up to start the farmers market season, but she reminded consumers that their crop doesn’t peak until mid- to late summer.
A new option for both markets this year will be the Curbside Market, a pilot program that allows customers to order local farmers market products online and pick them up at the curb.
Boyd said the Curbside Market was a project that was in the works before COVID-19 as an extension of the in-person farmers market for individuals who were looking for a fast and convenient way to connect to products and goods produced locally.
“We were already trying to bring farmers markets into that online space, but obviously now, this adds another layer and option for folks not interested being out in public even in limited social-distanced crowds,” she said.
So, how does it work?
Customers shop the online selection of farmers market vendors and products at www.curbsidemarketni.com one to three days before the market, and then on market day, their orders are available for curbside pickup.
The Curbside Market is a partnership between Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, North Iowa Fresh LLC, the University of North Iowa’s Local Food Program and participating farmers markets. It will also be available in Cedar Falls and Waterloo starting in June.
The Curbside Market, unlike the physical markets, will offer artisan and craft vendor products, Boyd said.
For more information about the local farmers markets, visit the Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Clear Lake Farmers Market and North Iowa Farmers Market Facebook and Instagram pages.
