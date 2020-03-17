Clear Lake, Mason City Fareway Stores alter hours to accommodate elderly, at-risk customers

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Fareways across Iowa will allow elderly and high-risk customers their own shopping hour from 8 to 9 a.m.
This includes Clear Lake and Mason City locations.
Between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m., customers age 65 and older, as well as expecting mothers and those with increased susceptibility to serious illnesses.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fareway will remain open to the general public. These hours are so that staff has additional time for tasks like cleaning and restocking without being overworked.