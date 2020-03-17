Clear Lake, Mason City among Fareway Stores to alter hours to accommodate elderly, at-risk customers

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Fareways across Iowa will allow elderly and high-risk customers their own shopping hour from 8 to 9 a.m.

Between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m., customers age 65 and older, as well as expecting mothers and those with increased susceptibility to serious illnesses will be allowed to shop the store before the general public is let in so that they can more easily obtain their daily necessities.