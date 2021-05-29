Clear Lake lives up to its name

Walking northwest along the brick pathway near North Lakeview Drive, not far from City Beach Park, one can hear the rhythm of the smallest of waves making landfall every four seconds or so. On a weekday, a few boat engines rumble in the background, but not enough to drown out the placid sounds of the lake itself. What human voices can be heard along this stretch could well be the playful shouts of children enjoying the splash pad that opened in July 2020 after several months of work.

"This space will be full of young children playing, people picnicking and just plain enjoying our unique City Beach," Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said at the opening.

Along the route is also the Lady of the Lake, which bills itself as "North Iowa's premier cruise ship." On the Fourth of July, tourists can take a special fireworks cruise, which costs $40.