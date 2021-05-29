Clear Lake lives up to its name

There's a long-running apocryphal tale that the 836,000 square mile ice territory known as Greenland got its name through a bit of deception from Norse explorer Erik the Red as a way to lure people in on the promise of verdant pastures only to be met by sloping icecaps. Those who seized the opportunity and went to what is now a part of Denmark on account of that salesmanship either left after a few seasons or stayed and slowly disappeared.
With Clear Lake, the second-largest city of North Iowa's Cerro Gordo County, there isn't the same kind of chicanery at play: Its name says it all.
Downtown dalliances
If a visitor parks around downtown's City Park on the right summer day, they'll be greeted by greenish-blue lake several square miles in size. Small fluffy clouds dot the sky above the town's namesake the way M&M's might on a cookie from nearby Cookies, etc. The prior summer, the bakery with more than a decade under its belt began offering favorites 24/7 in a vending machine outside as a way to reach people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walking northwest along the brick pathway near North Lakeview Drive, not far from City Beach Park, one can hear the rhythm of the smallest of waves making landfall every four seconds or so. On a weekday, a few boat engines rumble in the background, but not enough to drown out the placid sounds of the lake itself. What human voices can be heard along this stretch could well be the playful shouts of children enjoying the splash pad that opened in July 2020 after several months of work.
"This space will be full of young children playing, people picnicking and just plain enjoying our unique City Beach," Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said at the opening.
Along the route is also the Lady of the Lake, which bills itself as "North Iowa's premier cruise ship." On the Fourth of July, tourists can take a special fireworks cruise, which costs $40.
A few left turns later on North Lakeview, a visitor can lay their eyes on a National Historic Landmark in the Surf Ballroom, which is aptly named, considering its proximity to the water. Were it simply the place where three vanguards from the first wave of rock music — Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson — played the final show of their lives, its legacy would be secured. But in the days since the "music died," The Surf has played host to future presidents and music icons such as The Beach Boys. After being closed for more than a year, it already has more than a dozen shows set to take place over the course of 2021.
For landlubbers without any sea legs, the 18-year-old, three-acre Central Gardens of North Iowa on Second Avenue North is but a short distance from the downtown action. Replete with a gazebo, ample benches (one of which is framed by a stone semicircle), a nine-stream fountain and more than 20 themed gardens, it's its own sort of serene. The gardens are open from dawn to dusk daily from May through October. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Fine dining
By this point, several stops in, you may have worked up an appetite. Fortunately, there are food options sprinkled across town.
If you're feeling sporty, you can't do much better than the Other Place. There are TVs with games on every which way you crane your neck, the beer options are plentiful and the breaded tenderloin is the ideal balance of crispy and meaty.
More casual still is the Gyro Place on Main Avenue in Clear Lake that also opened in 2020 and can get patrons in and out in less than 30 minutes with warm pita bread and curly potato wedges in their bellies.
Taking it slower, GeJo's by the Lake provides the sole Italian-dining experience in town with fare such as chicken parmesan and rigatoni.
To get even closer to the lake and grab a bite, gourmands can go to Lakeside Landing Kitchen and Bar for burgers and fish tacos or the Muskie in Ventura for dill pickle fries and fried walleye.
When dessert comes calling, there's the aforementioned Cookies, etc. which is just kitty-corner. Should your sweet tooth start aching in the a.m., South Shore Donut Co. is a short drive down South Eighth Street. Started by John and Whitney Mixdorf in 2017, South Shore offers traditional items like glazed original, but also bolder options that include piña colada buttercream. Their product is good enough that in 2019 they were chosen "Best Donut Shop in Iowa" in the America's Sweetest Bakery competition.
A detox after all of that is possible at Holistic Harmony, which plays soothing, ambient music like "O Mio Babbino Caro" by Robin Spielberg and sells teas, lattes and essential oils. "I want you to unplug, and I want you to feel serene when you’re here,” owner Darcee Johanns said upon the store's opening in 2019.
Natural excursions
Beyond sitting on a bench and listening to the steady wash of the lake, visitors can also hop in their car and take one curve after another along Clear Lake's South Shore Drive, which drops off to two different state parks: Clear Lake State Park and McIntosh Woods in nearby Ventura.
The 55-acre Clear Lake State Park plays host to snowmobile races in the wintertime. After the thaw, recreationalists will catch sight of oak tree groves and squirrels darting in and out of thickets. For more action, they can venture over to Scenic Woodford Island which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources describes as "an excellent spot for fishing."
While there, visitors can rent picnic shelters online, book a day-use lodge for large gatherings and stay overnight at one of several camp sites (which run from $14-$20 a day during peak season). Other amenities include canoeing, kayaking and water skiing.
McIntosh is a great place for bird-watching, according to park manager Tammy Domonoske. "I have a bird blind within the wetland area so they can sit in the bird blind. And migratory birds are really impressive right now," she said. One of those blinds is found in Mallard Marsh, which tips off what sort of waterfowl can be seen.
McIntosh features two fishing jetties for shoreline access (one of which is ADA accessible). There's an open picnic shelter near a boat ramp that can be reserved online, as can one of two yurts for overnight stays. Those are $60 for one night and $360 for a week.
Between those stops, a motorist can see tree-lined streets, rolling hills, marshes and even some prairie land — all along the same route.
In a way, that particular drive is a microcosm of Clear Lake as a whole: a plethora of experiences packed in to one small area.
