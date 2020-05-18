Clear Lake Library, City Hall re-open to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Public Library and City Hall are re-opening to the public this week after being closed due to COVID-19.

The library opened Monday and City Hall will open Tuesday, the city announced on its Facebook page Monday morning.

The library, 200 N. Fourth St., will be open limited hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People are asked to wear masks and social distance while in the library. To comply with 50% capacity guidelines, all patrons are limited to one hour a day in the library. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and there won’t be any toys, games or puppets available in the children’s department.

For questions about the library, call 641-357-6133.

City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Only two customers will be allowed to enter the City Hall lobby area at a time and will be asked to observe social distancing of a least six feet from other people who are not behind the Plexiglass window of the office clerk’s counter.

Visitors are asked to enter the building using the single front door and exit out the double doors. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks, and staff will routinely clean countertops.