Clear Lake installs new Sea Wall, Main Avenue dock

Half a dozen Clear Lakers gathered at the Sea Wall Friday morning to watch the installation of the city’s new floating dock.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a $94,200 bid from Pier Genius of Woden in January to replace the longtime fixed post and plank dock with a floating one at the Sea Wall and Main Avenue boat ramp location.

The project, which was budgeted for fiscal year 2020, has been on the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department’s radar for several years due to safety concerns.

The dock — a popular gateway into downtown during the warm weather months — has needed constant repairs in recent years due to heavy usage, so the Park Board asked Park and Recreation Director Randy Miller to explore options to improve safety and maintain accessibility.

The new dock system features an anti-sway floating tube frame, concrete tile decking, a seasonal storage transition wheel kit and lighted bumpers. Its double-bay configuration will accommodate up to 15 boats as well as increased load capacity to withstand 65- to 70-mph winds.

Staff from Pier Genius, owned by Jesse King of Clear Lake, were on site helping with the initial install.