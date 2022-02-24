Clear Lake in process of reviewing $19 million budget

The city of Clear Lake is beginning to see a clearer vision for its 2023 budget.

Clear Lake has a total municipal budget of $19.4 million on the docket, which includes roughly $10.5 million in operating and maintenance costs, $8 million in capital projects and $850,000 in debt services.

The $8 million in the capital budget includes some exciting projects in the city of Clear Lake, according to Clear Lake Finance Director Creighton Schmidt.

The biggest project in the city's capital budget for the 2023 fiscal year is the East Main Street reconstruction project.

This is the third and final phase of the city's renovations to East Main Street, with the planned renovations to the road taking place between Eighth Street and 14th Street.

This is the most expensive project on the city's capital budget for the coming fiscal year, and will cost just under $2.5 million.

Additionally, the city also has the South 15th Street park on the budget.

The proposed park is designed with the intention of having the entire space be accessible. As a result, the proposed layout of the project will incorporate a large green area next to the playground, various shaded areas and a splash pad accessible to anyone wanting to use it.

The estimated cost for the project is expected to be roughly $1.8 million, with the city council previously agreeing to fund $1.3 million of the project through a loan.

Half of the $1.8 million is being funded through this current fiscal year, with the other $900,000 slated for fiscal year 2023.

The city has plans for over $1.1 million in water and sewer upgrades in the coming fiscal year. The improvements planned are for the city's storm-sewer collection system and water distribution system, upgrades to the water treatment plant's water pumps, safety improvements to the chlorine room and geographic information system (GIS) mapping improvements.

These projects will all be funded by the $1.1 million received by Clear Lake through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal grant program launched by President Joe Biden to help communities recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first steps were taken towards approving the budget in the city's most recent city council meeting, where the council set a hearing date for the proposed maximum property tax levy for the fiscal year.

Schmidt told the city council that the tax rate for the city is not expected to change this year, remaining at $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

This will be the seventh year in a row where the city's tax rate either remains the same or decreases. This also gives the city the fifth lowest tax rate in the state of Iowa for communities with a population of more than $4,000, according to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory.

The hearing date over the maximum property tax levy was set for Monday, March 7. The city is aiming adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget on March 21.

The 2023 fiscal year begins on July 1.

