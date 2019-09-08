{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake Harvest Festival will celebrate homemade salsa on Oct. 5 with the Best Salsa Contest, sponsored by Randy’s Neighborhood Market.

Contestants are invited to compete for the title of best recipe. The salsa must be tomato-based (no fruit) and fill a one-quart container. Multiple entries are accepted if they are different recipes.

Contestants do not have to divulge their recipe secrets.

Fall fans brave rain at Harvest Festival

Ruby Nelson of Mason City, 2, plays in a puddle of rain water on top of large pumpkin on display at the Clear Lake Harvest Festival in September 2017.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Participants need to pre-register. Registration forms for the free contest can be picked up at the Clear Lake Area Chamber Office, 205 Main Avenue, or by emailing trish@clearlakeiowa.com.

The contest will have three available categories – mild, medium and hot. Visitors' votes will determine the winner. The first place winner in each category will receive $50 in Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Bucks. In case of a tie, the winnings will be split.

Contestant check-in begins at 11 a.m. Public tasting and voting will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments