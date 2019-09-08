Clear Lake Harvest Festival will celebrate homemade salsa on Oct. 5 with the Best Salsa Contest, sponsored by Randy’s Neighborhood Market.
Contestants are invited to compete for the title of best recipe. The salsa must be tomato-based (no fruit) and fill a one-quart container. Multiple entries are accepted if they are different recipes.
Contestants do not have to divulge their recipe secrets.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants need to pre-register. Registration forms for the free contest can be picked up at the Clear Lake Area Chamber Office, 205 Main Avenue, or by emailing trish@clearlakeiowa.com.
The contest will have three available categories – mild, medium and hot. Visitors' votes will determine the winner. The first place winner in each category will receive $50 in Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Bucks. In case of a tie, the winnings will be split.
Contestant check-in begins at 11 a.m. Public tasting and voting will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.