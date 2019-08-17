{{featured_button_text}}
ep1.jpg

A rendering of the Everybody Plays inclusive playground proposed in Clear Lake that costs $250,000. The playground will be funded through donations, grants and fundraisers.

 Provided

An inclusive playground is about $150,000 shy of becoming a reality in Clear Lake.

That’s what Laura Meyer, a member of the Everybody Plays committee, said earlier this week.

“We’re about 40 percent of the way to our goal, but we do have quite a few grants we’re waiting on,” she said.

Grant and Christina Maulsby, a Clear Lake couple who are the parents of an 8-year-old and 9-year-old with autism, launched fundraising to bring an inclusive playground to North Iowa — a project estimated to cost about $250,000 — with the “Everybody WINS when Everybody Plays” event, including entertainment, food and silent and live auction, in May 2018.

Maulsby family

The Maulsby family of Clear Lake. 

Since then, the Maulsbys, backed by a nine-person committee, have raised about $100,000 in private and business donations, grants and special events for the project.

The Maulsbys came up with the idea for the Everybody Plays inclusive playground more than two years ago while visiting Ankeny’s inclusive playground with their children.

“(Our children) can’t go to a normal playground because they get hurt on the equipment, but they need to be able to play with their peers, too,” Grant Maulsby said in 2018.

An inclusive playground would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together, Meyer said, adding the specialized play equipment is wheelchair accessible and features safe, open spaces.

The city of Clear Lake is donating land on 12th Avenue South within the 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex consisting of a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, a paved trail and soccer fields, for the project.

Meyer said it’s the Everybody Plays Committee’s goal to build the inclusive playground next spring, but that’ll depend on its fundraising.

“We want to do the project in its entirety at the same time, and to break ground, we need all the funds raised,” she said.

ep2.jpg

A rendering of the Everybody Plays inclusive playground proposed in Clear Lake that costs $250,000. The playground will be funded through donations, grants and fundraisers.

The committee likely won’t host additional fundraisers until after it has received notification on its grant applications this fall, but those interested in donating to the project are encouraged to do so by visiting Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

Meyer, the mother of a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old, believes the playground will not only be an asset to Clear Lake but North Iowa altogether, especially with its proximity to Interstate 35.

“We want to be place where children and adults no matter their abilities can play without discrimination,” she said.

For more information about the inclusive playground, visit the Everybody Plays Facebook page.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

