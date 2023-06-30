Clear Lake has been awarded a $300,000 RAISE grant to improve the Fourth Avenue corridor.

The grant was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and was part of $35 million in federal funds awarded to Clear Lake, Cedar Falls and nine counties. The funding awarded to counties, including Mitchell County, is slated for bridge replacement projects.

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said the grant will provide $1.44 million toward the $2.2 million project to replace the bridge over an offshoot of the Wapsipinicon River just south of McIntire on Walnut Avenue.

Clear Lake's money will be used for a planning project that includes community engagement, a corridor study, alternatives analysis, final design and environmental review on Fourth Avenue South. The project will evaluate approaches to modernize infrastructure connecting downtown Clear Lake and Interstate 35.

The project would also include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and further development of the regional trail network.

"This grant will provide the necessary funding to conduct further planning, engineering and environmental review work to evaluate the 4th Avenue South Corridor from Interstate 35 to downtown Clear Lake to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists," City Administrator Scott Flory said.

Mayor Nelson Crabb stated the the community is already a Midwest destination and the project will help take Clear Lake to the next level by building a greener and more safe city.

Chad Schreck, president and CEO of North Iowa Corridor EDC, said improving the entryways to Clear Lake and North Iowa from Interstate 35 has been the focus of its planning efforts over the last five years.

"These entrances are incredibly important because they create the first impression visitor to the area have of our community," he said.

The schedule for the project is unclear as of press time.