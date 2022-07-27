 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Fire Museum welcomes painting inspired by firefighter's funeral

Clear Lake Fire Museum recently accepted a new piece, donated by the son of a Clear Lake firefighter whose image adorns a wall inside.

CLFD The Fox

Known as The Fox, this firetruck is displayed at the Clear Lake Fire Museum. It was the subject of a watercolor painting by well-known artist Fred Ochi.

John Jensen, son of late Assistant Chief Joe Jensen, contacted the CLFD in May. He had an artist's rendering of "The Fox," the fire truck his father took his last ride in before being laid to rest.

"He had no family to give it to, so he contacted us to see if we'd take it," said Mike Keefe, assistant chief. Joe Jensen joined the CLFD in 1947 and retired in 1968. A long-time firefighter, Joe Jensen was given a firefighter's funeral when he died in December 1989. His son took a photo of that day.

072722-ggaz-nws-fire2

The Fox brought the late Joe Jensen on his last ride in 1989, the day his son took a picture of the truck in the December snow.

John's photo of The Fox on that December day went with him back home to Idaho Falls, Idaho. It was there he contacted Fred Ochi, a well-known watercolor artist who resides in Idaho.

Ochi studied calligraphy in Iwakuni, Japan, and fine art at the California College of Arts and Crafts. His work is known for "embodying a flavor of the West with an Oriental influence." Ochi has had works exhibited throughout Idaho and California, as well as Grand Central Galleries in New York City, the United States Embassy Exhibition and the National Fine Art Exhibition in Springville, Utah.

Ochi's rendition of The Fox in winter boasts bright pops of firetruck red with a soft blue background. There's still snow in the tires, and the deep reds are highlighted by the snow sticking to the truck. Tire tracks make lines through the snowy blue on the ground below. A soft sun sits behind clouds, and softer colors break up the light and dark tones throughout the piece. Ochi's signature lines the bottom, in English as well as Japanese.

072722-ggaz-nws-fire5

The watercolor painting "The Fox" by Fred Ochi was recently donated to the Clear Lake Fire Museum.

More than 30 years after the photo was taken, John Jensen told CLFD he wanted to donate the painting it inspired. It hangs with photos of The Fox and information about the artist and how the photo came to be.

Clear Lake Fire Department

A photo in the Clear Lake Fire Museum including the late Joe Jensen, whose son recently donated a watercolor painting of The Fox.

The Fox, the actual truck, also sits in the Clear Lake Fire Museum. It separates the painting from photos of the late Joe Jensen. Jensen can be seen in photos on the adjacent wall, his thick black glasses and balding head unmistakable with his team at the Clear Lake Fire Department.

"(John) looks just like his father too," Keefe said with a smile as he showed photos of Joe Jensen. The Clear Lake Fire Department was excited to accept this piece, bringing it to the City Council meeting July 5 to share gratefulness for the new piece.

Clear Lake Fire Museum

Joe Jensen, Assistant Chief of the Clear Lake Fire Department in 1969, stands with other members of the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

