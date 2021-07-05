Clear Lake fire leaves home a total loss

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the south side of Clear Lake early Monday morning.

The fire department responded to the fire at 15-274 Pascal St. at approximately 1:55 a.m. on July 5.

First-arriving fire crews found flames coming out the front side of the home through a sliding glass door with no extension to homes close by.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes. The home and the contents was considered a complete loss, according to the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initial investigation found the cause of the fire to be from an overheated power cord to a window air conditioner.

The home is owned by Dean Schaefer of Mason City and is rented out to Zeb Reisinger, according to the fire department.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted by the Ventura Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, and Alliant Energy.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with 19 firefighters, two medics on 3 engine companies, the fire boat, a squad truck, and an ambulance. The Ventura Fire Department responded with one engine company with five firefighters.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.