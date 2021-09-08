Clear Lake Fire Department to host 20th Anniversary 9-11 Event

This Saturday, the Clear Lake Fire Department is hosting a memorial program in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Former Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Lt. Joe Torrillo will speak during the event. Torrillo was a firefighter on the scene the day of the 9/11 attacks, and survived being buried by debris twice, according to the press release from the Clear Lake Fire Department.

The event will take place at the Clear Lake Fire Department, located in downtown Clear Lake on 711 2nd Avenue North.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire department and Clear Lake Fire Museum will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the memorial program beginning at 6 p.m. The memorial program will feature a flag presentation, helmet presentation, music by the Clear Lake High School band and choir and a speech from Torrillo. There will also be a variety of emergency response vehicles on display.

Following the memorial program, there will be a lighted emergency vehicle procession around Clear Lake.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.