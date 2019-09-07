The program will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the fire department’s 9/11 Steel Memorial on the corner of North Eighth Street and Second Avenue North.
It will feature music from the Clear Lake High School Marching Band, a flag-raising ceremony, a helmet tribute and guest speaker Bennett Smith, a Clear Lake city councilman who teaches history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
The program will be held rain or shine.
The Clear Lake Fire Department invites everyone to attend and help all to "Never forget."
Photos: Remembering Sept. 11, 2001
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, plumes of smoke rise from the World Trade Center buildings in New York. The Empire State building is seen in the foreground.
PATRICK SISON, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, United Airlines Flight 175 approaches the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York shortly before collision as smoke billows from the north tower.
CARMEN TAYLOR, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, United Airlines Flight 175 approaches the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York moments before collision, seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York.
WILLIAM KRATZKE, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, United Airlines Flight 175 collides into the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York as smoke billows from the north tower.
CHAO SOI CHEONG, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the south tower starts to collapse as smoke billows from both buildings of the World Trade Center in New York.
JIM COLLINS, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
This Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo shows the impact site of American Airlines Flight 11 in the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York. A person stands at the bottom center of the tear in the building.
AMY SANCETTA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.
GULNARA SAMOILOVA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the south tower starts to collapse as smoke billows from both buildings of the World Trade Center in New York.
RICHARD DREW, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people run from a cloud of debris from the collapse of a World Trade Center tower in New York.
SUZANNE PLUNKETT, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn following a terrorist attack on the twin skyscrapers in New York.
ERNESTO MORA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
This Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo shows students and others as they watch live television coverage of the flaming New York City skyline at Ackerman Student Union at UCLA in the Westwood district of Los Angeles following the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Most people got word of the attacks shortly after they occurred that morning, but in the era before smartphones and staying connected 24/7, there were some Americans who did not find out until some time later.
REED SAXON, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York after a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
DANIEL SHANKEN, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral react as they look down Fifth Avenue towards the World Trade Center after two airliners crashed into the twin 110-story buildings.
MARTY LEDERHANDLER, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes at the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla.
DOUG MILLS, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, Julie McDermott, center, is helped by others as they make their way through the debris near the World Trade Center in New York.
GULNARA SAMILOVA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, pedestrians flee the dust-filled area surrounding the World Trade Center following a terrorist attack on the New York landmark.
AMY SANCETTA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, rubble and ash fill lower Manhattan streets after two hijacked airliners were crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, collapsing them.
Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, with the skeleton of the World Trade Center twin towers in the background, New York City firefighters work amid debris on Cortlandt St. after the terrorist attacks.
MARK LENNIHAN, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust walk over debris near the World Trade Center in New York.
GULNARA SAMOILOVA, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters walk through the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings after terrorists crashed two airliners into the towers.
SHAWN BALDWIN, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
This Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2001 aerial photo provided by the FBI shows the crash site of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pa.
FBI
Sept. 12, 2001
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, a military helicopter ascends after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon a day after a hijacked airliner crashed into the Department of Defense building in Washington.
RON EDMONDS, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, a priest prays over a wounded man outside the west entrance of the Pentagon as emergency workers from all services help the wounded after a terrorist attack on the Department of Defense building in Washington.
MARK FARAM, Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2001
This undated aerial photo provided by the FBI shows damage caused by a hijacked airliner that crashed into the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001.
FBI
Sept. 11, 2001
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, emergency workers look at the crater created when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, Associated Press
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
