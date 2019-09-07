{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake September 11th Memorial Service

Clear Lake Fire Department officers line up in front of the Clear Lake Fire Department for the 9/11 memorial service in a file photo from Sept. 11, 2014.

 AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette

The Clear Lake Fire Department will host its annual program to remember those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The program will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the fire department’s 9/11 Steel Memorial on the corner of North Eighth Street and Second Avenue North.

It will feature music from the Clear Lake High School Marching Band, a flag-raising ceremony, a helmet tribute and guest speaker Bennett Smith, a Clear Lake city councilman who teaches history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.

The program will be held rain or shine.

The Clear Lake Fire Department invites everyone to attend and help all to "Never forget."

