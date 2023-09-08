The Clear Lake Fire Department will hosting a 9/11 Memorial on Monday outside the Clear Lake Fire Station at the World Trade Center Memorial Steel. The event will include music by the Clear Lake High School Band, a flag raising ceremony, placement of the helmets ceremony, and guest speaker Capt. Stephen Johnson, United States Navy, retired.

Tentative schedule

6 a.m. -- Music by the Clear Lake High School Band.

6:10 a.m. --- Flag raising and national anthem.

6:20 a.m. – Helmet ceremony.

6:30 a.m. – Guest speaker: Capt. Stephen Johnson: United States Navy, retired. Johnson grew up in Rosemount, Minnesota. In a Navy career spanning more than 30 years, Johnson served as a nuclear submarine officer during the Cold War and as a department head on surface ships deployed to the Gulf War and to the Bosnian War.

He commanded NATO’s flagship during the Kosovo War and an Aegis guided missile cruiser during the Iraq War. His duties as senior officer afloat during his Iraq deployment included commanding the Northern Persian Gulf Coalition Naval Forces. His next assignment was chief of staff of the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier battle group. His last operational deployment was a year on the ground in Africa as deputy commander of the coalition ground and air forces operating in Yemen and the Horn of Africa.