Clear Lake Fire Department hosts 20th anniversary event

Torrillo said that at the time he didn't realize the gravity of the situation, saying he was still planning on going to the press conference until he stepped outside and saw the damage with his own eyes.

At that point he had to make a decision, and he chose to abandon the press conference to aid in the rescue effort. Torrillo headed to Engine Company 10, located right across the street from the World Trade Center to begin helping.

Torrillo eventually was heading towards the first building attacked and recalls looking directly up and seeing a second flight hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

"This big huge ball of debris and steel came down right at me," Torrillo said. "All of a sudden a piece of steel hit me in the back of the head and split my head right open."

Torrillo says that after he was hit by the steel, pieces of concrete completely buried him and others around him.

"I was in the middle of this big cloud of darkness, I could hear them, but we couldn't see each other," Torrillo said. "All around me they were screaming at the top of their lungs. The screams turned to cries, cries into whimpers and whimpers into silence, and one by one they were all dying, and I was still alive."