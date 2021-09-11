Clear Lake Fire Department hosts 20th anniversary event

On Saturday, the Clear Lake Fire Department hosted former Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) Lt. Joe Torrillo, who survived being buried by debris twice during the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Over 200 people were in attendance at the Clear Lake Fire Department for Saturday night's event, which got underway at 6 p.m.
To begin the event, the Clear Lake Fire Department welcomed more than 100 members of various fire departments from North Iowa and invited the Clear Lake High School Choir to sing the national anthem.
Attendees were also treated to a flyover from a pair of jets.
After this, Clear Lake Fire Department Chief Doug Meyers spoke briefly to welcome the keynote presenter, Torrillo.
Torrillo spoke about his life, and how he climbed the ranks of the FDNY to become a Lt., how he was given $3 million to produce an Emmy-winning theatrical fire safety show and how he partnered with Fisher-Price Toys to create a toy firefighter named "Billy Blazes."
On Sept. 11, 2001, Torrillo was actually scheduled to speak at a press conference about Billy Blazes, one he recalls he was running late for.
"I went into my office and put on my uniform and one of the college kids (firemen in training) came running back into the office said 'Lu, Lu (short for Lt.) a plane just hit the World Trade Center," Torrillo said.
Torrillo said that at the time he didn't realize the gravity of the situation, saying he was still planning on going to the press conference until he stepped outside and saw the damage with his own eyes.
At that point he had to make a decision, and he chose to abandon the press conference to aid in the rescue effort. Torrillo headed to Engine Company 10, located right across the street from the World Trade Center to begin helping.
Torrillo eventually was heading towards the first building attacked and recalls looking directly up and seeing a second flight hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
"This big huge ball of debris and steel came down right at me," Torrillo said. "All of a sudden a piece of steel hit me in the back of the head and split my head right open."
Torrillo says that after he was hit by the steel, pieces of concrete completely buried him and others around him.
"I was in the middle of this big cloud of darkness, I could hear them, but we couldn't see each other," Torrillo said. "All around me they were screaming at the top of their lungs. The screams turned to cries, cries into whimpers and whimpers into silence, and one by one they were all dying, and I was still alive."
Torrillo remembers that it was slowly becoming more difficult to breathe under the debris, until finally he was pulled out and put on a spine board, where they began to try and move him to a boat on the Hudson River heading for New Jersey to give him medical treatment.
While strapped to the spine board on the ship, the North Tower collapsed, and debris fell on the ship. Those aboard the ship began to panic and jump to the water for safety, everyone except Torrillo.
Torrillo was stuck on board with debris failing from the sky, and had to free himself from his spine board and escape to the engine room, where he again became trapped, this time alone.
That was when Torrillo began to lose consciousness, as he was trapped in the engine room with depleting oxygen for nearly an hour before being rescues.
Finally, Torrillo was taken to in New Jersey and sent to the hospital to treat a fractured skull, broken ribs, broken arms and internal bleeding.
Torrillo's injuries meant he was forced to retire from the FDNY, but now travels the world telling his story to thousands, and the takeaway he wishes for attendees to have is to be grateful for the country they live in.
"We should be proud to be Americans," Torrillo said. "Let's inspire our children to inspire their children to make America great once again."
For his bravery Torrillo was awarded the Medal of Valor.
After Torrillo spoke, he was met with a standing ovation from those in the crowd.
The event closed with all in attendance singing along to God Bless America, and all members of the fire department going for a unified drive along Clear Lake.
