 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake Farmers Market set to open this Saturday
0 comments
alert

Clear Lake Farmers Market set to open this Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
CLFM

Hundreds attend the Clear Lake Farmers Market at the Surf Ballroom in 2019. 

 Ashley Stewart

Signs of summer are just around the corner for Clear Lake residents.

This Saturday, May 15, the Clear Lake Farmers Market is opening for the first time this year. The farmers market will be located at the Surf Ballroom, running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The farmers market will feature fresh produce, meat, baked goods and honey, as well as homemade goods from vendors such as jewelry and candles. There will also be live music and activities for children.

The farmers market plans to be open every Saturday from this week through Oct. 16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News