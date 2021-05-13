Clear Lake Farmers Market set to open this Saturday

Signs of summer are just around the corner for Clear Lake residents.

This Saturday, May 15, the Clear Lake Farmers Market is opening for the first time this year. The farmers market will be located at the Surf Ballroom, running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The farmers market will feature fresh produce, meat, baked goods and honey, as well as homemade goods from vendors such as jewelry and candles. There will also be live music and activities for children.

The farmers market plans to be open every Saturday from this week through Oct. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.