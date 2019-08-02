{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE -- Those who went through the What You Don't See trailer during this week's Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake learned teens will often hide drugs or evidence of substance use in plain sight.

"It's right in front of you," said Rusty Seidel, of Rockwell, who went into the trailer designed to simulate a typical teenager’s bedroom. 

Signs of drug use and other illicit activity could be found throughout the trailer -- some hidden and others not-so-hidden. 

Members of the Clear Lake Police Department asked members of the public who went into the trailer to go ahead and handle objects in the room and look in drawers to see if they could find anything suspicious. 

What looked like a pile of coins sitting on a shelf was actually a marijuana grinder. 

A can of Pringles looked normal on the outside, but the chips inside hid a false bottom containing a pipe and a baggie. 

Tiny baggies used for drugs could even be found inside a Bible. 

Officer Ashley Lopez said teens will sometimes hide things they shouldn't have inside religious items to "create a false sense of security" in case their parents should happen to search their room. 

The room also contained clothing and decor with drug-related slang terms, such as a "420" sign on the wall and a stocking cap with the word "Molly" on it. 

Those younger than 18 were not allowed inside the trailer. 

The What You Don't See trailer is a project of the Iowa Narcotics Officers Association. The Clear Lake Police Department is a member of the association, so there was no cost to bring the trailer to town for Thursdays on Main. 

"We are always looking for ways we can reach out to the community," said Police Captain Mike Colby. 

When they exited the trailer, members of the public were invited to take brochures with them containing more information on substance abuse. 

They also were invited to take a survey on how confident they felt in their ability to detect drugs or signs of drug-related activity. 

Seidel said there were a lot of hiding places in the trailer, more than he would have ever expected. 

"People who have teenagers should go through this," he said. 

