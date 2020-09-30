 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Evening Lions to sell raffle tickets
Clear Lake Evening Lions to sell raffle tickets

The Clear Lake Evening Lions are selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Louie's Custom Meats and More. 

The drawing will take place Dec. 4, and no more than 250 tickets total will be sold. 

Raffle tickets will be available at the Clear Lake Harvest Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, or from any Evening Lions Club member.

All proceeds will go toward the club's community services, including student scholarships and local food bank donations. 

For more information, email cl.evening.lions.club@gmail.com or call club president Chris Wagler at 641-529-1932.

