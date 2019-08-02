The Clear Lake Evening Lions Club will get some international attention at its annual Hamburger and Sweet Corn Fest today.
LION Magazine, the monthly publication representing Lions Club International, is visiting Clear Lake to gather information about the Clear Lake Evening Lions Club for future publication.
The Clear Lake Evening Lions were selected because of the club’s fundraising efforts, community service projects and increased membership statistics.
The club raises over $35,000 a year through fundraising efforts that support local, state, and global charities, focusing on vision and hearing needs, the local food bank and Kid’s Café, Clear Lake Arts Center, and college scholarships for local youth.
The Clear Lake Evening Lions meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays every month at the VFW Hall at 219 Main Ave.
Lions Clubs International is an international non-political service organization established in 1917. The largest service organization in the world, Lions has more than 46,000 clubs representing more than 1.5 million members in 190 countries.
For more information, contact membership chair Tanya Kirschbaum at 641-529-1114 or tanyak@cltel.net.
