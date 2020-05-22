Clear Lake employee facing assault charges still employed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Clear Lake city employee caught on video assaulting a man at a construction site remains employed.

Adam Lien Theiss, 47, who was charged with simple assault earlier this month, is the Clear Lake Water Department superintendent.

“I cannot speak to specifics of any disciplinary action, but, in accordance with that code section, will confirm that Adam Theiss was not discharged from employment with the city as a result of disciplinary action,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call around 9:05 a.m. on May 6 on the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident was captured on video.

The video shows Theiss grabbing a man and shoving him against the wall of the building, which the complaint states was “intended to result in physical contact which was insulting/offensive to the victim.”

Sheriff Kevin Pals said the video can't be released with a case under investigation/pending.

Theiss wasn’t taken into custody after the incident. He pleaded not guilty on May 8.