Clear Lake Earth Day has a week full of green events

This week is an important one for Clear Lake, as the Chamber of Commerce works with partners throughout the community to celebrate Earth Day through a series of events this week.

"Our committee feels (that) Earth Day is so much more than just picking up litter -- that it is about wellness and quality of life for each of us who share this 'home'" said Jan Lovell, Clear Lake Earth Day committee chair.

Tuesday brought a zoom presentation by author Diane MacEachern about money management, called "Practical Ways to Save Your Green." Lovell noted the event was terrific.

Clear Creek Elementary School has been working on poster projects with the theme "Love Our Lake: What Will YOU Do to Help?" Elementary school children have been working with black lights and neon markers to depict what they can do to protect Clear Lake, and why they love the lake.

First- and second- place posters will be displayed at the North Iowa Green Expo, which runs from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Surf Ballroom. They will then be put in the Clear Lake Athletic and Wellness Center from Friday until May 1.

The North Iowa Green Expo will feature door prizes, free food samples and a cash bar. Vendors will include local foods, outdoor adventuring, solar smart homes, gardening, wellness consultants, landscapers, healthy products and services, recyclers, artwork and electric vehicle rides by Pritchard's Auto.

On Saturday, a slew of events are slated for OutdoorFest, beginning at 9 a.m. with a five- and 10- kilometer race at City Park. Online registration ends April 20 at midnight, but participants can also register the day of the race.

There will also be a kids fun run at the finish line of the five kilometer race at 10 a.m. Yoga by the seawall will begin at 10 a.m. for 30 minutes after the race, and it will be follow by tug-of-war by the seawall for kids up to middle school age.

After tug-of-war will be the Go Wild Parade starting at 10:45 a.m., and "Exploring Iowa's Turtle Species" by DNR Chad Dolan at Clear Lake City Park.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., many activities will be available: bounce house, planting wonder by the North Iowa Children's Museum, obstacle course, croquet, large connect four, grab and go bags, chalk art, makerspace, intro to Pickleball, food trucks and Trumpeter Swan Flyaway.

The Trumpeter Swan Flyaway showcases the amount of work it takes for North America's largest waterfowl to take off, which takes about 100 yards of flapping. Kids will be able to slide on a pair of trumpeter swan "wings" and run and flap as the swan does.

Free beginner Pickleball lessons will be given by members of the Clear Lake Pickleball Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the cement in front of the bandshell. Clear Lake Pickleball Club members will also be at the North Iowa Green Expo.

The presentation "Exploring Iowa's Turtle Species" by turtle expert Chad Dolan will discuss the complicated life cycle of turtles, their ancestry and how important they are to the ecosystem.

"This is the 25th year for a community-wide event, but we salute the many folks who have done things since the first Earth Day in 1970," said Lovell.

